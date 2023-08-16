Picture it. You’ve got a big roll of NeoPixels, but you have no idea how many are actually on the tape. Or you need to count how many WS2812B LEDs are in a display to properly plan your animations. Fear not, for [Gustavo Laureano] has built the perfect tool for counting the addressable LEDs.
The tool is based on a Raspberry Pi Pico, so it’s easy to replicate at home. The LED strip is simply connected to the microcontroller via a set of jumper wires going to the 5V and GND pins, while one of the Pico’s ADC pins is then connected to the strip’s GND pin after the jumper. A further GPIO pin is used to send data to the strip.
Essentially, this uses the jumper wire as a rudimentary current shunt. The code steps through the string of LEDs, turning each one on and then off in turn, comparing the value read by the ADC pin at each state. When the Pico detects no difference in current draw between the on and off states, that suggests it’s trying to turn on an LED beyond the end of the string, and thus the count is concluded.
You don’t need to understand any of that to put this device to good use, however. You can easily whip it up on a breadboard with a Pi Pico and parts you have lying around in the shop. Video after the break.
One thought on “A Nifty Tool For Counting Neopixels”
Fun little project but it is quite slow. Apart from the actual time it takes to do the measurement, the most logical improvement would be to start with an initial guess (Maybe just “50” or the last measured length) and then do a successive approximation. This would make it quite quick on any reasonable display size. i.e. a million leds would at most take 20 iterations.
Although having a LED test (RGB separately?) for each LED may also be a nice extra. This may benefit from a better shunt, but that’s also only a small change.
Anyone else got more Idea’s to add some feature creep?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)