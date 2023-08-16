Ask Hackaday: Why Retrocomputing?

I recently dropped in on one of the Vintage Computer Festival events, and it made me think about why people — including myself — are fascinated with old computer technology. In my case, I lived through a lot of it, and many of the people milling around at VCF did too, so it could just be nostalgia. But there were also young people there.
Out of curiosity, I asked people about the appeal of the old computers on display there. Overwhelmingly, the answer was: you can understand the whole system readily. Imagine how long it would take you to learn all the hardware and software details of your current desktop computer CPU. Then add your GPU, the mass storage controllers, and your network interface. I don’t mean knowing the part numbers, specs, and other trivialities. I mean being able to program, repair, and even enhance it.
Keep It Simple
Consider the relative complexity. An Intel 8080 CPU has 6,000 transistors and 76 instructions. An i7-940 has around 731 million transistors! It has multiple instruction sets and extensions so much so it is hard to get an exact count. There are multiple cores and complex memory caches.
Even the 8080 was complex compared to some of the old CPUs. The RCA 1802 was famous for being fully static and having a DMA system so you could enter data by hand without needing to burn an EPROM to get it started. The 6502 had about 3,500 transistors. It was deliberately made simple to gain speed and save costs. Both the 1802 and 6502 had simpler power and clock requirements, too.
Could these little machines do what our computers today can do? Not really, but they can do a lot. What’s more, you can readily learn to program them, design with them, and build them.
Retro Doesn’t Have to Mean Old
This leads to an interesting effect. I think people like these machines because they are simple, not because they are old. That means that replicas are valued more than in some other areas. A replica of an old book or car is of limited interest. But a replica Altair 8800? There have been many, and they are usually in high demand, especially since the actual computer is frightfully expensive and finicky to keep running today. Then there are the retro-style machines. The Hackaday Supercon 2022 Badge comes to mind. It isn’t an old computer, but it seems like one. Many people had a great time learning about the badge and hacking it.
Get Started
If you haven’t gotten the retrocomputing bug yet, there are a lot of ways to get started. First, you can emulate almost any old computer you like on a PC or even, sometimes, in a browser. This usually costs nothing, and you can get a good flavor of how a machine works. In addition, the emulators usually are decked-out systems with everything included. They also frequently include debuggers that anyone who used the real machine would have killed for back in the day. Think you’ll miss the front panel switches and lights? Maybe not. You can find emulation for everything from old mainframes, minicomputers, microcontroller boards, and pre-PCs like the venerable TRS-80.
The next step up is to build your emulator with something like a Raspberry Pi or an Arduino. You can also find FPGA recreations of old processors and computers. These machines can get very fancy or be very simple. It is hard to explain, but there is a big difference between booting CP/M in a window on your PC and booting it on a box with blinking lights on it. Doesn’t make sense, but it is still true.
When you are ready to move on from that, you can still buy many of these old processors either from inventories still hanging around or, in some cases, they are still made for some reason. You often have to blend new parts with old ones, but you can have the satisfaction of running a real CPU. Sometimes people try to make near-perfect recreations of old hardware. Sometimes they just shove all the support hardware into an Arduino for a cheap and easy build. Either way, you are still running on the authentic CPU.
Finally, you can find old machines and either spend a fortune or spend a lot of time repairing them. Maybe you’ll even do both! At least the repair work is feasible and enjoyable. Some computers were wildly popular and still easy to find. Others are very rare — you even occasionally see one that is one-of-a-kind. Those can take some detective work.
Do You?
Do you retrocompute? If not, why not? If you do, why? Is there old software you can’t live without? Is there a certain game that you like better than the modern counterparts? Do you enjoy being able to interface hardware to a machine without developing a PCIe interface? Or is it simply nostalgia? After all, people collect old cars, old radios, and old books. Maybe you don’t really need a reason. Let us know what you think in the comments.
10 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: Why Retrocomputing?”
Just because.
Oh and no nagging OS message from a corporate overlord, or forced reboot for unplanned emergency updates. Or ads.
You must be talking about that Redmond OS…. I have no such issues with the Linux OS I am running on all my systems :) .
And yes … Just because is a good answer. I fire up Oscar’s 1/3 size PDP 11/70 front panel now and then to load a retro OS and play around with it. Just because. When I retire I’ll probably do more ‘retro’ stuff as it can be fun. Keep my modern Linux workstation around though too. A person can do both!
I use that Redmond OS, and for some reason there are no random crashes or screens of death. Magic!
And whenever I tried to use Linux, something either didn’t work at all, or had driver/configuration issues. So YMMV.
‘you can understand the whole system readily’ exactly! I’d love to see a computer you could build for under £100 of discrete components, I think it would make a fantastic teaching aid in schools and colleges. I keep trying to build this (https://blinkingcomputer.org) but really haven’t got far in over 30 years of work…
This!
I wanted to build an emulator of Odra 1305 using CPLD, but apparently these are now more obsolete than 7400 series logic. I also would love to make my own computer using TTL or CMOS logic chips.
Because 20th century technology was still exciting, no black box? 🙂
As I’ve said very publicly – The reason I am into ‘retrocomputing’ is the community and people I encounter that have the same involvement as I do. I don’t care what aspect anyone focuses on within retrocomputing, just that they are enjoying themselves. This also means that they aren’t required to have identical experiences (and age) or like the same systems that I do. It’s the people for me, not the inanimate electronics.
Retro computing groupies!
It’s amazing!
I tell them ‘I’ve got one of the first 200 pre-release Amigas and the first dev kit’ and their panties just fall off.
I can understand bare metal 68000 assembly progamming; Microsoft Visual C++ not so much.
I do understand the appeal of retro computing compared to a “normal, modern PC”.
What I find much harder to understand, is the appeal to retro computing compared to some kind of microcontroller board. A few years ago I helped with conversion of an 68000 SBC from eagle to KiCad, and it had a lot IC’s and ran on 16MHz or so. And all that fits in a single microcontroller. Other common projects is to do something with an Z80, and then add an atmega328 as “peripheral”. That Atmega has more of almost anything that a Z80 has (you’d need a bit bigger uC to beat it on Ram/ Flash and the old home computers did have a video output) (RP2040 can do quite capable DVI output, as show cased on Hackaday several times).
But there are so many uC’s that are still small enough to understand, while capable enough to do some real work. I know uC’s sometimes run emulators, but why not do it more natively? For example port the Acorn Archimedes OS to an STM32. Add a keyboard and a small TFT and you can do native development on a handheld and battery powered platform. STM32 can also load software (for example uSD) into RAM and then execute it. And they go up to at least 768kB of RAM, and that should be more RAM than anyone ever needs :). Plenty of room for programs, while keeping the “bios” and “OS” in Flash. They have built-in USB, and sometimes Ethernet too, along with plenty of other niceties.
I guess the biggest hurdle is the lack of a preexisting community, combined with quite a lot of effort needed to get a project like that started. I do not have the capability to start such a project myself, but if it existed, combined with a “healthy community”, I would definitely be very interested and attempt to contribute too.
