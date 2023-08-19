There are plenty of reasons to install solar panels on one’s home. Reducing electric bills, reducing carbon footprint, or simply being in a location without electric service are all fairly common. While some of those might be true for [Dominic], he had another motivating factor. He wanted to install a charger for his electric vehicles but upgrading the electric service at his house would have been prohibitively expensive. So rather than dig up a bunch of his neighbors’ gardens to run a new service wire in he built this off-grid setup instead.
Hooking up solar panels to a battery and charge controller is usually not too hard, but getting enough energy to charge an EV out of a system all at once is more challenging. The system is based on several 550W solar modules which all charge a lithium iron phosphate battery. The battery can output 100 A DC at 48 V which gives more than enough power to charge an EV. However there were some problems getting this much power through an inverter. His first choice let out the magic smoke when it was connected, and it wasn’t until he settled on a Growatt inverter capable of outputting 3.5 kW that the system really started to take shape.
All of this is fairly straightforward, but there’s an extra touch here that makes this project noteworthy. [Dominic] wanted to balance incoming power from the photovoltaic system to the current demands from the EVs to put less strain on the battery. An ESP32 was programmed to only send as much power to the EVs as the solar system is producing at any given time, and also includes some extra logic to make sure the battery doesn’t drain itself from the idle power requirements of the inverter. Right now the system works well but the true test will be when it goes through its first winter. Even though solar panels are more efficient at colder temperatures, if the amount of sunlight or the angle of the panels aren’t ideal there is generally much less production.
3 thoughts on “Off-Grid EV Charging”
I have solar now at the house. But may build a homestead in the near future. So I will follow this with interest.
I’ve been doing this for decades; but my setup is pretty basic.
When grid power is available, the PV panels feed a Microsine or Enphase microinverter, which pushes power back into the AC line. My EV’s charger than uses AC power to charge its batteries.
When grid power is not available, the PV panels are simply switched to an individual battery in my EV’s pack. My pack was built with 12v lead-acid batteries, so an off-the-shelf MPPT tracker could charge them. I built a Battery Balancer https://sunrise-ev.com/balancer.htm that used relays to read the voltage of each 12v battery, and select the lowest one to be charged. Every 15 minutes, it checked again to see which battery was now the lowest, and charged it.
I have been off grid solar for two years with a Growatt 5KW inverter and a pair of 5KWh lithium iron phosphate batteries. This has been far more reliable than living in the city. Zero power outages, because I’m in control and failure is minimized. But I do have multiple backups for everything!
