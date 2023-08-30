Converting Wind To Electricity Or: The Doubly-Fed Induction Generator

Humanity has been harvesting energy from the wind for centuries. The practice goes back at least to 8th century Persia where the first known historical records of windmills came, but likely extends even further back than that. Compared to the vast history of using wind energy directly to do things like mill grain, pump water, saw wood, or produce fabrics, the production of electricity is still relatively new. Despite that, there are some intriguing ways of using wind to produce electricity. Due to the unpredictable nature of wind from moment to moment, using it to turn a large grid-tied generator is not as straightforward as it might seem. Let’s take a look at four types of wind turbine configurations and how each deal with sudden changes in wind speeds.
Predicting the Future
First, though, it is important to note that wind patterns on the order of a year or more in any particular area are well-known and used for the design of wind farms. Furthermore, wind speed forecasts on shorter timescales like a day or a week are also accurate enough to get a very close estimate of power production capabilities on those timescales, although there is a large public misconception that wind isn’t a reliable source of electricity because it doesn’t always blow. Quite the contrary; extremely accurate predictions of average wind speeds are available hours and days in advance because of how good weather forecasting has gotten in the last few decades, allowing generators like fossil fuel plants to scale down production as more wind generation becomes available with plenty of warning.
Brake For Emergency
Even though long- and short-term wind forecasting is extremely robust, wind gusts are much harder to deal with and remain a challenge for any wind turbine. While it might be easy to think a turbine will simply apply a mechanical brake to slow the rotation when a gust happens, for large turbines this generally not an economically viable solution. It would mean sending technicians up to replace brake pads constantly, not to mention the mechanical stresses on the turbine the constant braking action would cause. While there are also blade pitch systems, also known as aerodynamic brakes, which can turn the blades (or just the blade tips) into or out of the wind in order to stay as close as possible to the turbine’s ideal design rotational speed, these pitch systems are still too slow for some gusts.
Mechanical brakes are necessary, though. They’re typically only used during an emergency stop when a technician is in physical danger, as a last resort for stopping a major overspeed event if the blade pitch system fails, or for temporarily “parking” the turbine rotor during certain maintenance processes only after the aerodynamic brakes have been applied. Offline turbines, such as those waiting on generator or gearbox replacements, may not use the brake long-term, either, as turbines with blades pitched out of the wind can “pinwheel” for long periods of time even in heavy wind without risk.
Even for maintenance tasks that require stopping the turbine’s rotation completely, they’re typically used only long enough to install a rotor locking mechanism. Instead of using these brakes to control rotational speed during operation, much more clever electrical solutions to the problem of wind gusts have been found that reduce the amount of wasted energy, reduce the amount of maintenance that otherwise would need to be done on the braking systems, and which sometimes can harvest the energy from the gust itself. The first solution is incredibly straightforward.
Type 1 Wind Turbines: Fixed Speed
The type 1 wind turbine, sometimes referred to as a fixed-speed turbine, actually doesn’t concern itself much with dealing with short, transient changes in wind speed. Using the inherent properties of an induction generator solves this problem effortlessly. In this configuration, the output of the generator is connected directly to the grid, and the grid’s inertia keeps it mostly at the correct rotational speed. When a gust arrives, the generator will simply “slip” a little past its synchronous speed, and will then recover back to a normal state after it has absorbed the gust. If the gust is too much, turbines in this category may also employ an electric “brake” which dumps the excess energy into a resistor bank or equivalent device, slowing the turbine slightly.
The benefits of induction machines in this regard are largely simplicity and cost; generally only small (or old) wind turbines use simple induction generators like this now due to their higher electrical losses compared to other generator types. There aren’t just electrical losses to consider, either. The aerodynamic losses of operating at a fixed speed can be significant when a lower or higher rotor speed might otherwise be more efficient. Other noteworthy downsides include the inability to provide reactive power to the grid as well as being extremely sensitive to voltage and frequency variations on the grid, meaning they more easily trip offline for electrical transients.
An example of a Type 1 wind turbine used for bulk energy production was the Zond Z-40, produced in the 1980s. Smaller yet modern turbines for home power production or distributed generation may often fit into this category as well.
Type 2 Wind Turbines: Variable Speed
The type 2 wind turbine, also called a variable-speed turbine, attempts to solve some of these problems. A device called a converter is integrated into the turbine to precisely control the magnetic field within the generator’s rotor. This means that the turbine can change how much slip there is within the generator and, as the name implies, can allow the turbine to operate at a more aerodynamically efficient rotational speed even as average wind speed changes. Not only does this improve the electrical and aerodynamic efficiencies, but by varying the rotor’s magnetic field the turbine can provide or absorb reactive power from the grid.
There are some downsides, though, largely with respect to complexity and cost. To control the magnetic field in the rotor a slip ring is required, which can be a maintenance-intensive piece of equipment compared to the type 1 turbines. The converter itself is also an extra maintenance item, and there are some other additional components that add costs as well such as thyristors which help the generator smoothly connect to the grid. The benefits of having rotor control greatly outweigh the small downsides, though, and the type 2 turbine largely replaced the type 1 turbine for large-scale energy production in new wind farms around the late 90s and early 00s.
Type 4 Turbines: Huge Inverters
In order to save the most interesting for last, let’s skip ahead a bit and discuss the Type 4 turbine layout. Type 4 turbines span a wide array of seemingly unrelated machines, but they all have one thing in common: the electrical output from the generator is “fully inverted” meaning that 100% of the generated energy passes through a power electronics system which converts it to grid voltage and frequency. Any wind gusts that come along that aren’t absorbed by the turbine’s pitch system are simply handled by the power electronics. These converters are similar to the converters used in the type 2 machines except that the power electronics systems must be massive to handle the full rated power of each turbine’s generator.
Despite the huge cost and complexity of large power electronics systems, this opens up a huge number of other design options. For example, essentially any generator can be used and operated at any speed. For AC generators this means that the turbine no longer needs control of the rotor’s magnetic field like a type 2 turbine would; even permanent magnet generators can be used in these setups. AC generators can often require two stages of converters though, one to turn the generated AC to DC and another to take the DC and convert it to grid voltage and frequency. However, it’s also possible to skip the first conversion step by using DC generators directly, much like the unique Clipper Liberty turbines did with their four-generator system.
And, speaking of Clipper, a type 4 machine can also allow the gearbox to be eliminated from the design. Some of the largest wind turbines in the world like the Siemens Gamesa direct-drive turbines are examples of turbines with no gearboxes, which are generally (but not always) found in type 4, fully-inverted configurations.
With type 4 turbines, since the energy all passes through an inverter it makes essentially no difference how much or what kind of electrical energy is produced. Essentially the only downside of the type 4 machine is the huge cost of the power electronics, which brings us to perhaps the most elegant solution to this problem.
Type 3: Doubly-Fed Induction Generators
Combining all of the perks of the type 2 machine with some of the perks from a type 4, we come at last to the doubly-fed induction generator, also known as a DFIG (pronounced “dee-fig”). It gets this name because, unlike the type 2, both the stator and rotor are capable of sending energy to the grid. During startup or during periods of low wind speed, called “sub-synchronous speed”, the rotor converter draws power from the grid to drive the magnetic field on the rotor. However, above the generator’s natural synchronous speed, called “super-synchronous speed”, the process reverses and the rotor is able to generate energy instead, sending it back through the converter to the grid. At all points in the turbine’s operation, though, the magnetic field of the rotor is meticulously controlled to keep the generator at the ideal rotational speed.
Not only does this allow for control over the generator’s power factor (meaning that DFIG turbines can provide or consume reactive power and support the grid like a type 2 turbine) and allows for much more robust ride-through of low voltage events on the grid, this also means that a much smaller converter is needed since only the rotor’s power has to be sent through the power electronics. Unlike a type 4 machine where 100% of the power goes through a massive inverter, a DFIG’s stator is connected directly to the grid, and only the rotor uses a converter, meaning that around two thirds of the turbine’s energy passes directly to the grid. The cost savings are significant and the only major downsides are slightly increased complexity in the control systems and the maintenance associated with a slip ring.
The DFIG offers an elegant solution to many problems with wind turbine design, although like other types of turbines handling wind gusts is only part of the story for why a particular configuration might be used. It’s not a technology seen often outside of the wind industry, either, since precise control over a generator is generally not needed when the input speeds are more constant than wind allows. But DFIGs do see some use in pumped storage facilities where the flow through the hydroelectric generators isn’t constant, and they can also be used like a synchronous condenser to provide voltage and frequency support to local or isolated power grids.
23 thoughts on “Converting Wind To Electricity Or: The Doubly-Fed Induction Generator”
The ability to predict wind generation capacity doesn’t make wind energy reliable. At best, it makes it predictable, so that loads can be curtailed and/or dispatchable generation like coal, gas, and to some extent nuclear, can have advanced warning of the impending shortage.
True, but I can’t help but wonder if you’re arguing that the prediction is more around validation of the quantity of wind that can be relied upon, or suggesting that the wind could all of a sudden turn itself off/have sudden, long-term changes in quantity.
> there is a large public misconception that wind isn’t a reliable source of electricity because it doesn’t always blow. Quite the contrary; extremely accurate predictions of average wind speeds are available hours and days in advance
That’s not even answering the same argument. Being able to predict when wind isn’t going to blow doesn’t make it a reliable source of energy – it still isn’t going to blow when you need it, so you can’t rely on it.
“it still isn’t going to blow when you need it”
What exactly is base load then? How does the wind know when we don’t need power?
“Baseload” is provided by larger units which operate cheaply and efficiently at or near full output because of economies of scale, and/or because of cost structure like with nuclear power. These units do not ramp up and down quickly and don’t respond well to wind power. See the other comment below.
> How does the wind know when we don’t need power?
It doesn’t need to “know” – sometimes it fits the power demand curve, other times not. Wind power has the property of being “spiky”, because the output is proportional to the third power of wind speed, while the probability of such high wind speeds is low – meaning that it comes and goes in big surges which correspond to at least half the energy it generates. Dealing with these surges is the difficult part even if you can predict them, because you can’t choose when you’ll have them.
In terms of probability, wind power is most likely not producing power when you need it.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Wind-speed-distribution-and-power-curve-of-a-23MW-wind-turbine_fig2_270586944
A typical turbine only starts to produce power at around 6 m/s wind speeds, while the most likely wind speed you’ll have is somewhere between 2-5 m/s.
You’re funny.
>allowing generators like fossil fuel plants to scale down production as more wind generation becomes available with plenty of warning.
Same point. Conventional generators have limited ramping rates – the bigger the generator, the slower it ramps. Being able to predict when you’re going to have a glut of wind energy doesn’t help when the generators can’t shut down fast enough.
What happens is, the larger “baseload” units are taken offline well in advance, and they’re substituted with multiple smaller and less efficient units such as big diesel generators and simple once-through gas turbines without combined steam cycles or heat recovery. Hydroelectric power if you have enough. Simply buying power from other countries and neighboring grids is also a popular option. These can be throttled down quickly enough to respond to the surge of wind power, but they are by and large more expensive and more CO2 intensive ways to generate power (except hydro).
As you build more and more wind power and the required ramping gets worse, you simply can’t operate the baseload units any longer. Conventionally this issue has been solved by operating the grid as normal and simply exporting all the wind power to neighboring countries at very low prices (while collecting producer subsidies), but when everyone’s building more and more turbines, this is no longer an option since everyone’s trying to pull the same trick.
Of course, if things get really bad, you can always curtail the wind power itself – but then you have to pay the producers compensation for the amount they weren’t allowed to produce, so you’re paying them to NOT make power.
>As you build more and more wind power and the required ramping gets worse
You’re assuming all the wind generation is experiencing the same conditions, though. The UK and Italy might have interconnected grids for example, but are the conditions going to be the same off the Atlantic coast of England and over the Alps in Milan? There’s something to be said for the averaging effect which geography provides.
> Being able to predict when you’re going to have a glut of wind energy doesn’t help when the generators can’t shut down fast enough.
That’s true for traditional baseload generation like coal, sure. Increasingly though countries are building lots of solar, which is both very predictable and quick to throttle. With a good mix of traditional, solar, and wind, I don’t think this has to be a problem. Solar can form a good chunk of your baseload, and can be turned off where needed.
It seems like you’re presenting wind power as an ill-conceived technology which only works with the right environment of government subsidy and artificial conditions. That’s simply not true, as evidenced by the decades-long history of the sector across changing conditions.
Well, I can’t immediately find the paper I read years back, but wind power has a self-correlation up to about 1,000 km. That’s about the size of a weather front. That doesn’t mean you can’t have the same weather in both locations – just that it’s random rather than by the same cause.
>That’s true for traditional baseload generation like coal
It’s also true for more modern baseload generation like CCGT and power plants which operate as district heating plants, where the heat output is tied to the electricity output so you can’t arbitrarily shut it down.
Wind power pushes baseload off the grid, either by making it impossible or uneconomical to operate. When you add enough wind power, all the rest of your generators have to be load following or peaking generators, and that’s more expensive.
Good! I’m tired of having a local coal plant when we have plenty of natural gas available. Even if they have to give the combined cycle part of an hour to ramp and curtail the wind early, or they run the open cycle peakers for a short while sometimes, natural gas is cleaner anyway.
>as evidenced by the decades-long history of the sector across changing conditions.
It’s a history of neglecting the problems because they weren’t a problem at a small scale. There’s nothing wrong with the technology though – wind power is relatively cheap to produce and it works – it just isn’t scalable to the degree that the politicians were promising.
Sticking them offshore, plus less NIMBY.
A moderate amount of wind power can e.g. complement a country’s hydroelectric power reserves and improve grid stability and responsiveness – but adding more will increase cost and reduce reliability because the other generators have to dance around the variability of wind power.
The trouble is that this limit is somewhere in the single percentage points – it isn’t really making a difference in terms of overhauling the energy system away from fossil fuels. How could it when the application of wind power implies the use of gas turbines etc. for the bulk of the energy demand just to make the system work?
> There’s something to be said for the averaging effect which geography provides.
There’s one thing to consider. You lose between 1-4% in efficiency for every 100 miles over the conventional AC transmission grid. Getting power from a 1000 km away means losses up to 25%. It’s much much worse if there isn’t a direct high voltage power line between the two points, because each transformer or converter adds more losses. Getting wind power from Italy to UK and back doesn’t really work in the real world – some does get through, but much is lost along the way.
Here’s an example:
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Typical-variation-in-wind-power-generation-on-different-geographical-scales-The-left_fig1_263007788
Germany + Denmark + Sweden + Finland together as a geographical area roughly halve the peak-to-peak variability of wind power compared to Denmark alone. The distance from the north of Finland to the south of Germany is about 2,700 km.
The area you use to average out wind power needs to be quite big to make an impact. That’s why the DESERTEC project proposal needed to wire up the entire Europe and still had to bring in solar power from North Africa and Middle East to get the averages to line up.
gridwatch.co.uk
Basically for the uk wind and solar suck…. The politicians blew up its coal power stations or converted to gas or wood chip. No replacement or new nuclear. When it’s cold and dark there is no wind or sun so gas is burned.
In that case everything is unreliable. Because if there’s an extended drought then we know later in the year the hydro reservoir will become too low to make power and irrigate crops, or if there’s a hurricane or a heat wave or an ice storm we know that other things will happen.
The point is to schedule things the optimal way, whatever that way actually happens to be. If it’s a bad idea to use the peaker plants, then we know that ahead of time and we won’t do it. If it’s a better idea to ramp up the more efficient combined-cycle gas plants a little early, because we know the wind is going to drop in an hour or whatever, then we can just do that. It’s not like we don’t already do all that anyway, based on predicted demand… which is heavily influenced by the same weather that generates the winds.
>If it’s a better idea to ramp up the more efficient combined-cycle gas plants
Thing is, you won’t have that combined cycle gas plant because the wind power forces its coefficient of production down and the generating costs up by not allowing it to sell as much power. This has already happened in Germany where operators shut down such plants and cancelled plans to make new ones because they wouldn’t get their money back from it.
The more you build wind power (and solar), the fewer hours in a year you have to operate ANY baseload plant, nuclear, CCGT, or otherwise. They just can’t make any money because they aren’t allowed to run.
There is a 5th type of electrical connection with is a synchronised, synchronous generator. This has the best grid-integration characteristics, not only reactive power but system strength for fault ride-through with 3-10 times rated current in transient events. SInce the generator speed is set by the grid, there needs to be a mechanical variable speed system to allow the wind turbine speed to vary and gearbox torque to be steady. SyncWind’s system (operating reliably in over 100 turbines in New Zealand and Scotland) is called the TLG/LVS system.
You could always do as Cousineau said: yaw the nacell until its 90 degrees to the wind. Viola it stops.
Hmmm sounds like a fellow Zond fancier.
Humans were using wind energy to move boats long before the 8th century.
