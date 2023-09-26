We aren’t sure what’s coolest about [Richard Testardi’s] Flea-Scope. It costs about $13 plus the cost of making the PCB. It operates at 18 million samples per second. It also doesn’t need any software — you connect to it with your browser! It works as an oscilloscope, a logic analyzer, and a waveform generator. Not bad. The board is basically a little life support around a PIC32MK and the software required to run it.
Of course, for $13, you need to temper your expectations. One analog input reads from -6 to 6V (hint: use a 10X probe). The goal was for the instrument to be accurate within 2%. There are also nine digital inputs sampled simultaneously with the analog sampling. The signal generator portion can output a 4 MHz square wave or a 40 kHz arbitrary waveform.
If you need more channels, the board can cooperate with other boards, which is interesting — who doesn’t want a scope you can add a new channel to for $13 each? The little board also has a Basic programming system built-in that includes an editor, compiler, debugger, and file system so that you can script the entire thing that way.
Honestly, we aren’t sure using this as a scope appeals to us as much as using it as a building block for other things. The fact that you can chain them and it has its own web interface means you could probably build some interesting things with it. [Richard] notes that he has one controlling his reflow toaster oven, for example.
You can find similar offerings commercially that have better specifications but, naturally, they don’t cost under $20. Creating a simple logic analyzer is fairly easy with today’s high-performance CPUs, but there are still a few details to consider regarding stability and triggering.
10 thoughts on “$13 Scope And Logic Analyzer Hits 18 Msps”
Wow, I think I’m a gonna like it Eg re browser etc, need to check details…
Didn’t know about this thanks for the posting, good stuff :-)
18MSPS means theoretically 8MHz of analog bandwidth. That’s good enough for most people. It beats all those chinese almost-DSOs in old MP4 player cases. One might consider improving on the analog front-end, either by using some decent op-amps with selectable or programmable gain, or by designing BJT version.
I reviewed a “DSO 138” from Amazon about 5 years ago. It advertised a 200KHz bandwidth, but at 3db down, the actual bandwidth was about 40KHz. Square waves started looking off at around 10KHz. Not too impressive, but not totally unuseable for audio work.
But that’s the problem with all those cheap ones: they lie in specs and unless you know it, those scopes are useless. Let’s say someone wants to test their 1-Wire protocol implementation and wants to check the integrity of the signal at 125kHz. They connect one of those chinese poop-scopes and there is utter garbage. So they waste hours troubleshooting a perfectly good design instead of getting a better tool. It would be better for those manufacturers of electronic manure, if they told the truth upfront – people would still buy them for (for example) audio work.
>It also doesn’t need any software — you connect to it with your browser!
Browsers are, in fact, software.
Well, any custom software, then.
Front end filters added and converted into a web SDR by a ham in …..
… next, next project accepted
I was reading the datasheet for the chip used and scratching my head, until I read the flea-scope.pdf file
“Flea-Scope uses a huge amount of automated hardware in the PIC32 MK-GPK microcontroller (MCU) to achieve its end result. The individual Analog-to-Digital converters (ADCs) in the MCU only run up to 3.75 million samples-per-second (Msps), so Flea-Scope uses 5 of them interleaved together to measure the input signal in a time-synchronized fashion, thereby achieving 18 Msps.”
So from a SDR point of view you could have a 5 antenna array with each individually sampling at 3.75 Msps REAL (1.875 Msps I+Q) but then you would need to add 5 RF tuners like the R860 (previously known as R820T2) or else one antenna with 18 MSPS READ (9 Msps I+Q) or 9MHz of spectrum with a 12-bit dynamic range.
Being able to use a phone or tablet is wonderful. I know the interface is probably less than ideal, but talk about convenient.
