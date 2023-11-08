Jenny’s Daily Drivers: RiscOS 5.28

On a mundane day at some point in late 1987, though I didn’t grasp exactly what it would become at the time, I sat in front of the future. My school had a lab full of BBC Micros which I’d spent the previous few years getting to know, but on that day there was a new machine in one corner. It was a brand-new Acorn Archimedes, probably an A300, and it was the first time I had used an operating system with a desktop GUI. The computer was the first consumer application of the ARM processor architecture which has since gone on to conquer the world, and the operating system was called Arthur, which hasn’t. That’s not to say that Arthur is forgotten though, because it was soon renamed as RiscOS, managed to outlive both Acorn and the Archimedes, and still survives as a maintained though admittedly niche operating system to this day. So my Daily Driver this month is the current generation of RiscOS, version 5.28, and the machine I’m running it on is a Raspberry Pi 4. For a computer with an ARM core that’s designed and sold by a company based in Cambridge just like the original Acorn, it’s the most appropriate pairing I can think of.
Probably the Smallest OS In This Series
At one point the Raspberry Pi folks even featured the Pi version of RiscOS on their website, but for those missing it there it’s freely downloadable as a disk image from the RiscOS Open site. Having spent most of its life as a closed-source product it’s been opened up over the last decade, and you can grab the source if you’re interested. When it’s normal for an OS download to run into the many gigabytes, it’s a bit of a shock to grab one that’s a shade under 140 megabytes and can be written to a 2 gigabyte SD card. This makes it probably one of the quickest operating system installs I have ever done, with all steps completed in a very short time. Sticking the SD card into the Pi it boots to a desktop in about 32 seconds which is only 5 seconds less than the latest Raspberry Pi OS image, so sadly that compactness doesn’t net you any extra speed.
The desktop retains the familiar layout I remember from those early machines, but with a much more modern feel. Along the bottom is a bar with quick access icons for discs on the left and for running apps on the right, while shortcut icons for frequently used apps are on the desktop itself. It feels very much like a quirky early 1990s interface from the days before users came to expect a Windows 95 Start menu or MacOS Dock. It took me a while to figure out the middle-button context menus and how to shut it down without pulling the plug, for example. Once the initial settling-in period is over though, it’s an easy environment to use and it’s pretty intuitive. One point to remember though, networking is wired-only.
Not Quite Enough For Work
For my work I need a web browser, and for that RiscOS ships with NetSurf. It’s well known as a lightweight browser on many platforms, but it originated on this operating system and it remains probably the fastest option. It doesn’t have Javascript enabled by default, but once the option is found in the context menus it will do its best to run most modern sites. I say most modern sites though, because sadly for me one of the ones it had problems with was wordpress.com. Viewing Hackaday is fine, but thus unable to log in, sadly working on it is impossible.
For such a long-lived OS it’s not surprising that there’s plenty of software out there for RiscOS, though some of it is pretty old. This version comes bundled with both a store and a package manager, both of which have free software but the former also includes some paid packages. Searching online will provide more choices, but beware, as stuff compiled for the earlier Archimedes computers will only run on processors with the 24-bit address space. Even if you don’t want to download anything the distribution ships with a range of apps, for example besides Netsurf there’s the PipeDream office suite.
Under the hood, this remains a relatively simple operating system close to its roots. I’m told by friends who know more about these things than I do that it’s still possible for a single developer to understand the whole thing completely, so for anyone interested in such things it’s probably worth a look at the source. Meanwhile I’m left a little sad that I was thwarted by not being able to log in to WordPress.com for Hackaday, I found RiscOS to be a very usable and pleasant experience still reminiscent of all those earlier consumer GUIs. I had strong Amiga Workbench vibes at times, and if the browser was a little more capable I could see myself loading this on a Pi 400 and really using it as a daily driver. Give it a try yourself, you may come away feeling the same.
11 thoughts on “Jenny’s Daily Drivers: RiscOS 5.28”
Congratulations for at least mentioning the Elephant in the room when it comes to this OS.
In the last sentence of paragraph 3, you state that “networking is wired-only”.
Can someone please explain why this OS does not have wireless connectivity ?
Because it’s changed very little since the 90s due to having an ever dwindling user base, and even smaller developer base. All major developments are done using bounty donation payments from the community. The bigger elephant in the room is a complete lack of 64-bit ARM support. RISC OS will not run on the current Raspberry Pi generation. It’s doesn’t support unicode either. To quote the RISC OS Open site: “Our network stack dates back to 1997, and the Internet is a lot bigger and scarier than it was back then. Twenty years on and it’s time to bring it in-line with modern usage and security requirements. Step 1 shores up some security issues, and in this second part we want the bounty hunter to dig new foundations based on the latest FreeBSD stack, on top of which the final 2 bounties will build WiFi connectivity and a larger IPv6 address space.” Step 2 is currently underway, with funding currently being sought for step 3.
I guess the simplest way to say it is a barebones IP and Ethernet stack is much smaller than an IP and Wireless Ethernet stack. Of course Wireless Ethernet has only gotten bigger over the years. To my experience there are configurable hardware devices for converting a simple wired ethernet connection to modern-ish wireless ethernet connection.
*26 bit, not 24-bit. Early ARM processors used a 26-bit address space. From StrongARM onwards, 32-bit became available, but some older programs needed patching or rewriting to cope with the newer architecture.
I like the Windows 3.0 look of it. ^^
Hmm… I can see Win 3x in the window decorations. Having a task bar at the bottom though… still seems more like 95 to me. I would imagine some early demo of Win95 tech, still inheriting 3.x’s style looking like that.
At the BBC we used lots of RISC PCs running RISC OS for studio control and automation (from Omnibus Systems) in the 90s and 00s. The speed of rebooting a RISC PC compared to a contemporary Windows NT PC was like night and day – RISC PCs were great in that application.
