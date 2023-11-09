Hack A Soda Can To Jewellery

If you’ve ever needed some aluminum for a project, you might have noticed you have easy access to aluminum cans. If you need a cylinder, fine. But what if you don’t? [ThescientistformerlyknownasNaegeli] shows how to create an attractive necklace from two soda cans, and we think the techniques might be usable for other cases where you might need aluminum. If you care more about the necklace, it looks good. You only have to add a 3D-printed clasp or, if you prefer, you can buy a clasp and use that. For the Hackaday crowd, you can also use the resulting structure as an aluminum cable shield, which might better suit you.

The post gives more details and points to other posts for even deeper dives into many of the steps. But the basic idea is you strip the ink from the outside of the can and then cut the can into a strip. The mechanism for that looks a lot like a machine to cut plastic bottles into strips, but that method isn’t feasible without special blades.

Reforming the strip is the apparent part, but it might not be obvious that you also have to set the aluminum in its new shape. That’s done with a 200C oven. There are a few minor details, like using tubing to protect around the clasp, that you can pick up from the original post.

We imagine you could cut things other than strips from the cans and then use the heat setting method to make other things. Cans are everywhere and in many sizes, so it seems like this should be a ready source of recycled project material.

Of course, you can also just use the cans. If you are willing to melt the cans, that opens up a whole new range of possibilities. The good news is all of these techniques work even if you spell it aluminium.