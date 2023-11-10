ZeroNVS is one of those research projects that is rather more impressive than it may look at first glance. On one hand, the 3D reconstructions — we urge you to click that first link to see them — look a bit grainy and imperfect. But on the other hand, it was reconstructed using a single still image as an input.
How is this done? It’s NeRFs (neural radiance fields) which leverages machine learning, but with yet another new twist. Existing methods mainly focus on single objects and masked backgrounds, but a new approach makes this method applicable to a variety of complex, in-the-wild images without the need to train new models.
There are a ton of sample outputs on the project summary page that are worth a browse if you find this sort of thing at all interesting. Some of the 360 degree reconstructions look rough, some are impressive, and some are a bit amusing. For example indoor shots tend to reconstruct rooms that look good, but lack doorways.
There is a research paper for those seeking additional details and a GitHub repository for the code, but the implementation requires some significant hardware.
4 thoughts on “Synthesizing 360-degree Views From Single Source Images”
Awesome, looks like the braindance scenes from CP2077
nice to see how the bicycle looks submersed inside a block of grass
That’s really impressive. If they can get a dataset small enough to run standalone, it’d be invaluable for machine vision systems — it’d let the machine apply some degree of common sense to what it’s seeing. For example, answering questions like ‘I can’t see behind this object. Is it likely to be something I can drive around?’ (It’d obviously have to _check_ once it can see behind the object, but it’d still be very useful to have.)
I imagine humans do better because we have a more in depth knowledge of “bicycles” to apply to an incomplete image.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)