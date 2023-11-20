Telephones. We’ve got a few around the place, and some may remember all the weird and wonderful varieties produced over the years. But, vintage phone dealers [Ron and Mary Knappen] may have a few too many. With a large 41,000 sqft property, at least three farm buildings, and no fewer than 33 semi-trailers loaded to busting with racks of phones, the retiring couple have a job sorting it all out and finding someone passionate enough to take over this once-strong business.
Technology has moved on somewhat since 1971 when they got into the retro business, and there are only so many period dramas being produced that could make a dent in a collection of a thousand steel desk phones. Nobody seems interested in taking on their business, so they are concentrating on emptying that large property in order to sell it, but the fate of the crazy number of other storage locations seems uncertain. Perhaps, other than a few museums around the world purchasing a few, this collection really is likely heading to the recyclers.
So what can we do with a vintage phone in this modern era? Here’s a primer to get you started. How about going cellular? Or maybe just add them to your existing designer collection?
Thanks to [Jeremy] and Adafruit for the tip!
11 thoughts on “What Can You Do With Thousands Of Vintage Telephones?”
“So what can we do with a vintage phone in this modern era?”
By god, save those 600 ohms speakers in the hand sets! 😔🙏
Those are great for all kinds of experiments!
I’ve used them as fine microphones on combination with a little pre-amps a multiple times.
The rotary encoder is nice, too.. It can be interfaced to any serial interface.
There’s a WinAmp plug-in that uses it too (playlist feature).
Yea! And you can connect two of those 600 Ohm earpieces together with no other circuitry except copper wire, and talk to your little brother in the treehouse. The first intercom for our wannabe Secret Seven-like detective agency, with one office in the bedroom and the other in the treehouse. I think we had a light (which needed a battery) as well, to tell the other they needed to “pick up the intercom”.
There is a demand for these phones but they are asking much more than these phone are worth. I am confident that all these phones would find a home if they sold them at the fire sale prices they need to to move them. This is just like the guy with a field full of rotting cars that “knows what he’s got”.
some of us would likely be open to purchasing one or two, but as mentioned above I’m not paying retail or some value that’s insane. I have a wooden copy of a British phone booth that I would love to have a british style payphone to complete the look. You got one of those at the right price, I’m buying.
which is to say ANYTHING is better than tossing all this into the landfill!!!
I foresee a future where their inheritors sell the entire inventory for cents on the dollar, and we see a few years of old phones being used as cases and whatnot for hacker gadgets
“What Can You Do With Thousands Of Vintage Telephones?”
Make them all ring at the same time.
If the owners haven’t done this yet there is something very wrong with them!
Sounds like the end to Lawnmower Man…. I’m in!
Or they could found a small town and the corresponding telecommunications authority.
All these phones could find a new home easily that way.
I mean, there are so many weird people in that large land..
A “vintage town” built like an amusement park wouldn’t be too strange.
It wouldn’t be more strange than the “World’s Largest Ball of Twine”. ;)
I have a couple myself. No idea there wS so many.
I present you, vintage town: https://www.openluchtmuseum.nl/park-en-gebouwen?taal=en
