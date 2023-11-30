In a move that aims to further the circular economy of the construction industry, researchers at ETH Zurich have let an autonomous excavator loose on a big pile of boulders and reclaimed concrete. The goal? To build a 20 foot (6 meter) and 213 ft (65 m) long dry-stone wall as part of a park where the landscape was digitally planned, and the earth autonomously excavated.
The coolest thing about the Menzi Muck excavator is the software, which is explored in the video after the break. Thanks to a bunch of sensors, the excavator can not only draw a 3D map of the site, it can find in situ boulders dotting the landscape and incorporate them into the wall.
Machine vision allows the excavator to grab the stones and assess their size and shape, as well as approximate their weight and center of gravity.
Then, an algorithm determines the best place for each stone and places them there without using mortar or cement. Menzi Muck is capable of number-crunching 20 to 30 stones at a time, which coincidentally is about the number in one delivery.
8 thoughts on “Autonomous Excavator Builds Stone Wall Algorithmically”
It not only scans the rock’s physical geometry but applies textures as well?
There’s no way that would be allowed in the US. Not only would it steal American jobs, it would be deemed unsafe and capable of crushing children because I don’t understand how they can do that. Ignorance is a powerful force here in America.
Feel free to get out at any time.
Some years ago I predicted busy city centre construction would be done by shutting a team of autonomous machines behind the hoardings and beaming a CAD drawing in to them , come back in 2 weeks! This is surely the first step.
>The coolest thing about the Menzi Muck excavator is the software
NO not really,
Any teleoperated excavator can be loaded with sensors and software.
The coolest thing about the Menzi Muck is its incredible terrain negotiating capabilities. https://youtu.be/19yiVL-VWbU?si=k2igtG4DQ5HgfECa
Walking/Spider excavators are modern mechs. https://youtu.be/KeRTirDjo7U?si=zcOCVP-QeiozvgOb
Dry stone walls are really cool. The video doesn’t say how they’re arranging the stones, but the way traditional walls are made is that each stone touches the ones below it in exactly three places. Because they’re supported by a tripod, there is no way they can rock or move, allow the wall to be completely solid. They’re fragile at the top because those stones aren’t held down (which is why you should never climb over a dry stone wall) but everywhere else can be really strong.
I’ve actually been wondering whether you could machine-build dry stone walls for a while. Being able to reconstruct random rubble into something useful without having to spend energy on cutting, melting or reforming it would be incredibly cool. It’s great to see someone doing it, and on such a big scale.
Nitpick: Menzi Muck is a brand name, not the name of this project. It’s the Kleenex of walking excavators, at least in Switzerland.
It may come about my yard for a few bits. just to test it further.
