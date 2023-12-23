When you’re out riding your bike, a horn can be a useful warning device to other road users and pedestrians alike. It can also be a source of fun and amusement, or annoyance, depending on the sounds it makes and how you use it. For the ultimate flexibility, you might like this digital bicycle horn that offers customizable sounds, as developed by [gokux].
The build has attractive two-tone components, consisting of a button pad for playing four sounds, and a sound module with a 3 watt speaker and battery pack. A Seeed Studio XIAO SAMD21 is the heart of the operation, with the microcontroller paired with a DFPlayer Mini which handles sound duties. When one of the four buttons is pressed, the microcontroller loads the relevant sound off an SD card, and plays it out over the speaker. For power, the build uses a lithium rechargeable battery with a healthy 1200 mAh capacity, which can be readily recharged thanks to a TP4056 charger module with a USB-C port.
It’s a nifty little build, and we love the Metal Gear Solid sounds. Though, we do wonder just how audible that 3 watt speaker is. If it proves inadequate, you could always step up to a much larger driver paired with a hefty audio amp if you so desire.
3 thoughts on “Digital Bike Horn Will Play Custom Sounds, Please Be Tasteful”
Typo on the linko, get’s you a 404 ho ho ho… try this one instead.
https://www.instructables.com/Digital-Bicycle-Horn-With-Customizable-Sound/
Cute, but almost certainly too quiet, and more importantly, none of those sounds say “hey, there’s a bike here, please look out!” In fact, if a driver or pedestrian does hear them, they’re probably more likely to distract a driver than warn them of the bike.
Bells mean bikes, or potentially a hooter, though not too much like a car horn, or people will look for a car.
It’s important that you follow the conventions; I discovered this years ago when I added a couple of “driving lights” to my bike (they were a popular add on for boy racers back in the 90s…) and found that people assumed I was a motorbike rather than a pedal bike and would therefore move onto the bike track to get “out of the way”. Whilst they were brighter than most bike lights of the time, I think it was the size and positioning which confused people.
“When you’re out riding your bike, a horn can be a useful warning device to other road users and pedestrians alike.”
Thanks chatGPT for pointing that out to the highly practical and generally well-educated HaD readership!
