The switch-mode power supply has displaced traditional supplies almost completely over the last few decades, being smaller, lighter, and more efficient. But that’s not to say that it’s a new idea, and on the way to today’s high-frequency devices there have been quite a few steps. An earlier one is the subject of a teardown video from [Thomas Scherrer OZ2CPU], as he takes a look at a 1960s HP power supply with a slightly different approach to regulation for the day. Instead of a linear regulator on its conventional transformer and rectifier circuit, it has a pair of SCRs in the mains supply that chop at mains frequency. It’s a switch mode supply, but not quite as you’re used to.
In fact, these circuits using an SCR or a triac weren’t quite as uncommon as you might expect, and could at one point be found in almost every domestic TV set or light dimmer. Sometimes referred to as “chopper” supplies, they represented a relatively cheap way to derive a regulated DC voltage from an AC mains source in the days before anyone cared too much about RF emissions, and though few were as high quality as the HP shown in the video below, they were pretty reliable.
If older switchers interest you, this is not the first one we’ve shown you from that era.
2 thoughts on “It’s Switch Mode, But Not As You Know It”
“The switch-mode power supply has displaced traditional supplies almost completely over the last few decades, being smaller, lighter, and more efficient. ”
Not at my home. And not in all labs, either.
Or in the shacks of CB radio operators and hams.
Linear power supplies are large, inefficient and heavy. But they’re also clean and well built.
The amount of investment required to create an equally pure switching-PSU isn’t to be underestimated. It requires good shielding, good filter stages and quality parts.
For the same (or less) money and work, someone could just build things right from the start by using a transformer, a linear regulator and a big heat sink.
Just think about it.
The whole problem with TVI, RFI happened after switching PSUs became mainstream.
When people still had incandescent light bulbs and linear power supplies, the radio spectrum was much cleaner.
It wasn’t so long ago, by the way. In the 90s, stabilized/regulated power bricks with a transformer were still around and sold in super markets.
Paradoxically, the appliances and toys could work with the little power these “inefficient” PSUs provided. How comes?
Could it be that technology back then wasn’t as power hungry as we may want it to believe ?
Another good moment to think about it.
Best wishes.
Where I worked during the 1990s, we had a couple of large inductors in our building. The many switch mode power supplies on our computers wreaked havoc (distorting the power) for our power company that we added those to compensate. Their cabinets were always warm to the touch.
