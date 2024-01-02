[Emily The Engineer] wanted a 3D printing project, so naturally, she decided to print a working toilet. Check out the colorful contraption in the video below. At the start, we thought making it watertight might be a bit difficult, which proved to be a problem. However, some careful work with sealing and soldering irons did allow her to make a working flushable toilet.
Mercifully, we don’t get to see the device in actual use, and, as far as we can tell, she never actually connected it to the plumbing in her home. But it did fill from a garden hose, shut itself off, and flush 3D printer waste, toilet paper, and other material out of its drain. It doesn’t appear that the designs have been made public, but since something of this size would likely take hundreds of print hours to complete, we aren’t sure anyone would really want to do this anyway.
However, some of the techniques might come in handy if you are working on something that has to handle water. If you do replicate this for actual use, consider that many 3D printed plastics aren’t considered food-safe because you can’t adequately clean the little ridges from the layer lines. If you were really using this for its intended purpose, cleaning would be a high priority.
Towards the end, the over-engineering bug hit, and you get to see an add-on bidet, armrests, and even mobile casters. A fun project, even if a bit impractical. As an art installation, though, we’ve definitely seen worse.
A mobile toilet is a unique idea, right? Um — maybe not. If [Emily] does a second version, we’d suggest making the TP roll holder heated.
7 thoughts on “You Wouldn’t 3D Print A Toilet…”
Too much plastic waste for me…
Why do people print this stuff? Seriously
Waste
They print it because they can and because of the money she will make from the video. There are also a lot worse things people do to the planet.
Why would someone care if a toilet is food safe?
Toilets need cleaned do they not? The main concern with food safety is the layer lines trapping waste, that is a concern when using it for things like toilets or tooth brush caps or anything like that, dirt can get trapped in the layer lines and it can be difficult if not impossible to remove.
While there are concerns for 3D printed items being food safe for the first use (chemicals and stuff), another concern is the ability to clean and sanitize it between uses (for non-disposable/single-use items).
As for what cleanability is important for a toilet, I think that is fairly obvious.
For some strange reason I now want to print a minature toilet bowl for the back of my Bambu X1
