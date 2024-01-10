When the USB standard was first revealed, a few peripherals here and there adopted it but it was far from the “universal” standard implied by its name. It was slow, had limited ability to power anything, and its plug-and-play capability was spotty at best. The modern USB standard, on the other hand, has everything its predecessors lacked including extremely high data transfer rates and the ability to support sending or receiving a tremendous amount of power. [LeoDJ] is taking that latter capability to the extreme, with this USB-C power supply that can deliver 1.7 kW of power.
The project was inspired by the discovery of an inexpensive USB-PD (power delivery) module which is capable of delivering either 100W or 65W. After extensive testing, to see if the modules were following the USB standard and how they handled heat, [LeoDJ] grabbed 20 of the 65W modules and another four of the 100W modules and assembled them all into an array, held together in a metal chassis that also functions as a heat sink. The modules receive their DC power from two server power supplies wired together in series.
There was some troubleshooting, including soldering difficulty and a short circuit, but with all the kinks ironed out this power supply can deliver nearly 2 kW to an array of USB-capable devices and, according to the amount of thermal testing done, can supply that power nearly indefinitely. It’s an over-the-top power supply with a small niche of uses, but to see it built is satisfying nonetheless. For more information on all of the perks of working with USB-C, check out this tell-all we published last year.
9 thoughts on “USB-C Power Supply Pushes Almost 2 KW”
“…a small niche of uses”
I’m having a hard time thinking of one, anyone else have any ideas?
DC Fast Charging EVs over USB-C with 24 USB-C cables
I’m struggling too. Maybe powering a farm of Raspberry Pis or something? He’s got a server PSU and those are bidirectional usb psus.
I have a few of those modules and they work really well for how cheap they are. Aliexpress also has 140W modules as well that will buck-boost and do 28v epr for charging macbooks
Pretty common to use in tablet carts for schools or event centers the issue has come up a few times that you may need to wire for USB or lightning cables hardwired into the cart or a huge power strip for individual power bricks. Thus one module is sometimes nice so you could just remove the single 32 port USB hub and replace with something like this. Could also be used in a it office to prepare a few tablets or usb-c laptops when preparing software for them.
While I agree it could be used there this seems rather overkill – the school type setup is surely much more likely to use the cheapest and slowest charging setup they can get away with.
Something with this much power I’d suggest will be of almost no real use to anybody – sure lots of folks could find a reason to have a USB charger with lots of outputs but almost none of them really need any of these ports to be the 40w+ versions, heck the dumb 5v only ports would probably be fine for most. The most likely usecase I can see for something this potent is a LAN gaming party type situation (assuming folks still do those) – a single easy to setup power supply for a whole table full of people with how common USB-PD power is becoming in portable high performance machines. But even then this seems rather too large – two or three units of with the corresponding fraction of the power throughput would it seems to me be much more practical option for almost everyone, and most folks that might need that many devices don’t need the high wattage.
But for anybody that actually needs 2kW of USB-PD in a single unit…
If anybody wants the project link, he listed it further down in the Mastodon thread:
https://github.com/RainbowLabsDE/PDBrick
Not much there atm but it looks like they’ll be adding to it soon.
The server PSUs are in series, as in one feeds the other? Or do you mean parallel?
As in using two 12V supplies to make a 24V supply.
