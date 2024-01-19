Appliance manufacturer Haier has been integrating IoT features into their newer products, and as is so common these days, users are expected to install their “hOn” mobile application to access them. Not satisfied with that limitation, [Andre Basche] reverse engineered the protocol used by the app, and released a Python library and associated Home Assistant plugin to interface with a wide array of Haier appliances, which includes brands like Hoover, Candy, GE Appliances and others.
Unfortunately, it looks like his efforts have gotten him into a bit of legal hot water. In an issue recently opened on the project’s GitHub page, [Andre] explains the circumstances and legal options that have led him to consider pulling the repositories completely — mostly due to the cost of mounting a legal defense to the cease & desist from Haier Europe.
What’s ironic here is that Haier has been part of the Connectivity Standard Alliance (CSA) since 2022, whose goal is to ‘promote universal open IoT standards’, including Matter.
It’s possible that a legal defense will be mounted against this C&D from Haier within the coming days. Yet regardless of the outcome here, it remains problematic that these IoT-enabled Haier appliances are connected to the Haier servers. Ideally they would be controlled locally, which is the goal of projects like [Miguel Ángel López Vicente]’s ESP Haier, that uses an ESP8266 to connect Haier AC units to the local WiFi and e.g. HA instances, all without requiring internet access.
This is sadly just one more example of why building your own off-line smart home can be such an incredible struggle.
Thanks to [Ar3itrary] for the tip.
28 thoughts on “Haier Threatens Legal Action Against Home Assistant Plugin Developer”
Boycott Haier products and flood customer service with unsatisfied messages is one way to exert pressure on those jerks.
Haier smart appliances and hon app should be used as a case study of design failure. Example: during heating up oven desired temperature is displayed twice but current temp is not displayed. Also app fails to pass wifi credentials to appliance and there is no manual ssid/password input available even though there is couple inches of touch screen.
Court decisions in the past (including I believe the decision over the clean-room reverse engineering of the IBM BIOS by Compaq) have found that clean room reverse engineering is legal and not a copyright violation. We need a group like the EFF or someone to step up in these cases (there was one that involved Mazda a while back IIRC) and help the producers of these clearly legal clean room tools fight the manufacturers and stop the BS claims around “copyright violations”.
What we need is the interop equivalent of SLAPP statutes that protect journalists from lawfare by making it easier for courts to throw out intimidating lawsuits and award costs to the victim.
Problem with all this is the internet is basically global, the company is global so the developer can probably be ‘held accountable’ for their ‘evil practices’ in a place they have never even heard of with all the international agreements. So even if the legal system of the US/EU puts more protections in place to prevent the big companies throwing their money around to ‘legally’ bully the open-source developer…
Seems to me the real solution has to be for some larger group with the funding to fight at least some of these battles and win some serious compensation from the companies, end up with them being forbidden from trading while the legal action is going on etc – if the companies can even remotely expect it is going to hurt to go after the opensource reverse engineering crowd they won’t unless they have a real slam dunk legal case they can be reasonably sure of winning. It will tank their numbers short term which seems to be all the beancounters care about, and probably do them no good long term either.
Well that’s a company I won’t be purchasing anything from, good to know.
I noticed that Haier was one of the first companies to import major appliances from China. Sometime after that other major appliance companies followed suit. I have always considered Country of Origin since then, and try to find stuff manufactured in the USA.
Unfortunately, a lot of “Made in America” products are made by prisoners, under effectively slave labor.
Is that a problem? Assuming they are prisoners for a valid reason it seems fine to me – prison isn’t meant to be holiday from paying rent etc… If the prisoners can be put to use, hopefully learn some skills and self discipline etc in the process – which then might mean they don’t go straight back to being prisoners after release – To me it sounds like exactly what should happen assuming it can be done safely.
+1 …. if i was prisoner I’d be very glad to have a half decent job to do.
I would agree if there was a minimum wage requirement for prison labor. I’ve actually been inside a prison production facility (basically a production plant inside the prison) and it was surprisingly normal. No armed guards or anything patrolling, and they were making hardwood flooring, so plenty of saws and knives and whatnot.
The issue I had was that the company was paying nearly nothing for the labor. In the area of a dollar or less per hour.
Also, in a twist that could only be described as truly American, they refused to hire those workers into their outside plants upon their release because of their record.
I think the problematic part that a lot of people have issue with is the “prisoners for a valid reason”
The US has the highest incarceration rate for minor offences in the developed world, which makes people a bit leery of why that “prison labor” might exist in the first place.
Prisoners- assuming they were convicted in a court of law by a jury of their peers in a fair trial with proper representation- owe a debt to society. Thank you. Please drive through.
Same here.
I meant same here about their product boycott
chatgpt “write me a pyton utility to decode Haier devices IOT protocols for use as a home assistant plugin.”
Wasn’t me guvnor.. the OpenAI did it.
(BTW I may have just “git cloned” the Andre0512 repo and hidden it somewhere.. perhaps, and then again, I might not have ). ;~)
How stupid are Haier… The first thing I, and a lot of other people, look at when buying an appliance is Home Assistant support. A company willing to embrace open access can build up a loyal user base. Instead they have chosen the opposite path… for what? Is selling user data really that profitable?
Also, reverse engineering is legal… Hope some legal assistance is available for author.
I find it hard to believe that Haier would have any legal base for such a thing. At least here in the EU there are some mechanisms to attempt to protect consumer rights. And in general, when you buy a product you own it and you can do whatever you like with it., an this is regardless what nonsense companies put in their EULA.
But apart from that. At least here in The Netherlands there are places you can go to for some free legal advice. For example:
https://www.juridischloket.nl/
https://rechtswinkel.nl/
Addition:
After reading some comments on github, they don’t let themselves being intimated and are already taking plenty of action in that direction.
The “hey we make support open standard” flag is just there to control what will be opened.
The other part is mess with IoT, nearly for each device i get there is a need to create a new account to a different manufactorer. I dont think the core competence of this guys is server security, salted passwords, separation of customers data in different spaces etc. There are standards existing to make things happen locally. I do not need to know if the dishwasher in germany is ready when i am working in atlanta. But If i need, i could dial in with wireguard and take a look.
There is no need for the manufactorer to know when my dishwasher uses how many liquids, is it even allowed that the ring cam stores the videos in online space only?
Orrr, thats anoying at all.
Do you part, fork the two repo.
Haier wants to play stupid games? They can win the Streisand effect.
Yep, especially if you live in some lawless failed state like Somalia where Haia cant touch you.
…. maybe Hackerday could move it’s offices to Mogadishu? I bet there’s some cheap real estate available.
Haier should focus on making an air conditioner that doesn’t fail in a suspiciously precise mode after a suspiciously similar period of time as observed on multiple units of certain models.
https://www.lexology.com/library/detail.aspx?g=f5b1193c-f423-4f96-bca5-03f5145ecf15
I don’t understand why this is a problem. He should just remove the repository completely and provide the library to whomever wants it directly. You can easily do that through a subreddit or discord anonymously.
It would be interesting to see if Haier have used any OpenSource code, and failed to declare it.
Just a thought. ;~)
Let’s fork it. Will see if they can send a C&D to everyone!
It’s not a solution on itself, but until the community finds one, this + press might eventually put some pressure, the other way around.
