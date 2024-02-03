Why Not Try A DIAC?

There are plenty of electronic components which were once ubiquitous but once the niche which led to their existence has passed, they fade away to remain a junkbox curio. The DIAC is the subject of a recent ElectronicsNotes video, and while it might not quite yet have slid into total obscurity yet it’s definitely not the most common of parts in 2023.

If you’ve encountered one it will almost certainly be in the trigger circuit of a lighting dimmer or motor controller, where its bidirectional breakover makes for symmetrical control of a triac gate. This extremely simple circuit allows for perfect control of AC-powered devices, and could once be found everywhere. Its demise over recent years tells an interesting story of our changing use of electricity, as not only have other devices such as smart lights and brushless motors appeared which preclude traditional dimmers, but also we now demand better RF performance from our lighting controls.

The DIAC is still a handy part to know about, and you can take a look at the video below the break. We would normally try to link to another Hackaday story using a DIAC, but is it telling that we couldn’t find one? If you can, link it in the comments!