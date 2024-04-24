If sharks with lasers on their heads weren’t bad enough, now China is working on submarines with lasers on their butts. At least, that’s what this report in the South China Morning Post claims, anyway.
According to the report, two-megawatt lasers are directed through fiber-optic cables on the surface of the submarine, vaporizing seawater and creating super-cavitation bubbles, which reduce drag on the submarine. The report describes it as an “underwater fiber laser-induced plasma detonation wave propulsion” system and claims that the system could generate up to 70,000 newtons of thrust, more than one of the turbofan engines on a 747.
The report (this proxy can get around the paywall) claims that the key to the system are the tiny metal spheres that direct the force of the cavitation implosion to propel the submarine. Similar to a magnetohydrodynamic drive (MHD), there’s no moving parts to make noise. Such a technology has the potential to make China’s submarines far harder to detect.
Looking for more details, we traced the report back to the original paper written by several people at Harbin Engineering University, entitled “Study on nanosecond pulse laser propulsion microspheres based on a tapered optical fiber in water environment“, but it’s still a pre-print. If you can get access to the full paper, feel free to chime in — we’d love to know if this seems like a real prospect or just exaggerated reporting by the local
propaganda media.
[Image via Wikimedia Commons]
9 thoughts on “Chinese Subs May Be Propelled Silently By Lasers”
I thought cavitation was a bad thing. Doesn’t cavitation increase drag? Can someone explain this to me?
I would have thought that cavitation produces more noise too? The pistol shrimp, which uses cavitation to catch prey, generates a loud cracking noise of up to 210 dB at the source.
supercavitation != cavitation
Put me down as doubtful.
Most submarines design is about reducing cavitation at the propellers since that is a major cause of noise, so we are going to design a propulsion system based on cavitation?
Doesn’t really sound credible,
Supercavitation is pretty widely studied for military purposes, and the US Navy is reportedly working on SC tech for their subs.
Supercavitation has been used to reduce drag and create high speed torpedo’s such as the VA-111 Shkval, however this is to increase speed and not stealth.
If this was actually practical and militarily useful, it wouldn’t be in open literature from the Chinese.
And, yes, I know about this, but unlike the Chinese information it wasn’t DIRECTLY associated with a military use, so the Soviets let it be published in the open literature:
THE TRUE STORY OF THE SOVIET PHYSICIST BEHIND AMERICA’S STEALTH TECHNOLOGY
August 25, 2020
https://coffeeordie.com/soviet-physicist-stealth
A 1962 paper translated as Method of Edge Waves in the Physical Theory of Diffraction was of particular interest. Many U.S. scientists simply saw the paper and incorporated it into their own research, or they rebuffed it and went about their day. But there was one team of engineers who saw the paper and saw it as potentially groundbreaking.
Isn’t fuzzy water bad for detection?
Might as well be powered by fart of chinese people.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)