Outside of the depths of the ocean, or cartoons, we’re not typically accustomed to plant life glowing or otherwise generating its own light. However, science is helping to change all that. Now, you can order some bioluminescent plants of your very own from Light Bio.
Light Bio is a startup company working in the synthetic biology space. It’s not content to simply pursue research behind closed doors, and is now sharing its work with the public. It has announced it plans to start selling petunias to U.S. customers which literally glow with the magic of bioluminescence.
Petunias don’t normally glow, but with some modifications, it turns out they can be convinced to. It took a large team of 26 scientists to figure out how to boost bioluminescence in plants, by isolating and optimizing genes sourced from various glowing mushroom species.
The plants will be available from April, with Light Bio planning to sell them as “Firefly Petunias.” It might sound like scary sci-fi tech, but the USDA has apparently already signed off on Light Bio selling these to the public.
Something’s been bothering me, though. It’s at the edge of my memory… I think my old housemate played bass for Glowing Petunias back in 2015. Something like that, anyway… video after the break.
5 thoughts on “Bioluminescent Glowing Petunias Are Now A Thing”
There may be prior art… quick, call Veridian Dynamics!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5rAOitj5_8
Just look out for the FireSquirrel…
Just pre-ordered 3 of them. Expensive but oh so cool. Via the link in the story, you’ll see this link where you can actually order: http://www.light.bio/
As if there isn’t already too much light pollution at night.
” USDA has apparently already signed off ” Ya because we can be sure they know what their talking about.
These so called scientists need to stop jacking with plants DNA. It’s bad enough our whole food system has been jack up because of them.
Imagine if one of these genes jumped from food into your body. It could turn you into anything. We need strong laws now to ensure no genetic materials are in food, it’s just too new to know it’s safe.
