Steampipe: All SQL All The Time

Although modern Linux has slightly shifted, the old Unix mantra was: everything’s a file. With Steampipe, a better saying might be: everything’s a SQL table. The official tagline is “select * from cloud” which also works. The open-source program relies on plugins, and there are currently 140 sources ranging from GitHub to Google Sheets and more.

There are command line interfaces for the major platforms. You can also add the system to PostgresSQL or SQLite for even more SQL goodness.

Once you install the command line, you can install plugins using a simple command. We tried the RSS feed plugin. Unfortunately, many feeds are rate-limited, so if you botch one request, you are blocked for a while, so it is hard to experiment.

For example, try:

steampipe plugin install rss steampipe query "select title, link from rss_item where feed_link='<some RSS URL>'"

For the URL, try https://hackaday.com/rss.xml or http://comingsoon.net/feed, for example. If you try to use some plugins, like GitHub, for example, you’ll need to put an access token into a configuration file. You can find the details in the documentation for the plugin (for example, GitHub).

What can you do with this? You tell us. We like SQLite, so this makes sense as version 2 of “Everything’s a file.” Need help getting a complex query right? We do, too, sometimes.