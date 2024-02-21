Car Driving Simulators For Students, Or: When Simulators Make Sense

There are many benefits to learning to fly an airplane, drive a racing car, or operate some complex piece of machinery. Ideally, you’d do so in a perfectly safe environment, even when the instructor decides to flip on a number of disaster options and you find your method of transportation careening towards the ground, or the refinery column you’re monitoring indicating that it’s mere seconds away from going critical and wiping out itself and half the refinery with it.
Still, we send inexperienced drivers in cars onto the roads each day as they either work towards getting their driving license, or have passed their driving exam and are working towards gaining experience. It is this inexperience with dangerous situations and tendency to underestimate them which is among the primary factors why new teenage drivers are much more likely to end up in crashes, with the 16-19 age group having a fatal crash nearly three times as high as drivers aged 20 and up.
After an initial surge in car driving simulators being used for students during the 1950s and 1960s, it now appears that we might see them return in a modern format.
Learn Or Die
As with many things, there is a big difference between knowing how to operate a vehicle and being capable of dealing with unexpected situations that may occur. Yet even when operating a car in regular traffic there are already many situations that require both knowledge and skill, such as navigating through narrow city streets or hurtling oneself into highway traffic at 120 km/h. While the former is usually done at lower speeds and mistakes generally aren’t fatal, the latter is very much unforgiving, even before considering overtaking other traffic and recognizing dangerous situations like getting too close behind a truck.
In 2020, among US teenagers motor vehicle crashes was the leading cause of death, surpassing both homicide and suicide, even if teenage motor vehicle crash deaths have declined significantly since the 1970s. It was incidentally this increase in teenage car crash deaths starting in the 1950s which prompted the introduction of car driving simulators. Of particular note here is the Drivotrainer, developed by Aetna, which as an insurance company had a financial incentive to promote road safety. The result was a range of simulators, with the Drivotrainer and its siblings using prerecorded film reels for the audiovisual element, and so-called ‘Aetnacars’ which the students sat in to provide them with the tactile experience of a real automobile.
For a long time, the Drivotrainer was considered to be the best way to get students to familiarize themselves with the controls and operating of a car before even getting behind the steering wheel of a real car and setting off into traffic. A demonstration of this can be found in the following 1967 British Pathé video:
Simulated Experiences Are Real
There are many fields where the use of a simulator is an essential part, whether it’s an electronic device or a physical approximation like the pools used to train astronauts to deal with performing operations in zero gravity. The Space Shuttle had its own simulators, as do commercial jetliners, with simulator time counting towards the total flight time of airline pilots.
In the case of the Space Shuttle, there were three simulators, with the most impressive simulator probably the Motion Base Simulator as it resides on a fully articulated base (hence the name), to provide full haptic feedback as if the astronauts were truly undergoing the mission. This particular simulator can now be found at the Lone Star Flight Museum, along with many other examples of training and simulation equipment that astronauts used over the decades to prepare for missions on the real Space Shuttle.
Back on Earth, there are literally countless examples of how simulators are an essential part practically everywhere, ranging from the military to industry and of course aviation. Some of us are probably already familiar with the full flight simulators (FFS) that are now part and parcel of any commercial jetliner’s development, training and maintenance programs, as well as the occasional use by the NTSB to simulate certain conditions.
These flight simulators – when certified by the relevant authority – can be used for pilot training, which can include a rookie pilot getting their first lessons and familiarizing themselves with checklists and the basics of flying, navigating and communicating, as well as for experienced pilots to get rated for a new aircraft type, such as when switching from a 737-class airplane to a 787 or Airbus A320. Depending on how advanced the flight simulator is, they can be used for engineering tasks, or even as part of the airplane design process. These days it’s become quite simple to set up a home flight simulator, along with countless other types of simulators, making it both extremely common and very versatile.
The benefits of these simulators should be obvious, as they allow for pilots, drivers and other crew to go through the routines, while being exposed to the widest possible array of situations and emergencies, all without ever risking a real aircraft, space shuttle, or Formula One car. All of which serves to reinforce the dissonance when we look at student car drivers and consider how woefully unprepared they are.
Car Simulators In 2024
These days, a car driving simulator can consist out of little more than a computer with a decent graphics card plus some displays and the car controls like the steering wheel and pedals. This makes it both a very affordable setup for a driving school, and a highly interactive experience for a student. Questions still remain about the practical uses for such a driving simulator when it comes to teaching students how to drive a car, or filtering out those students who are prone to risky driving.
This is the gist of a recent Swedish study performed by B. Thorslund et al. which was published in the January 2024 issue of Accident Analysis & Prevention. In it, they used a simulator setup as described earlier and pictured here, with a static base and automatic transmission. A group of 70 students were tasked with completing a range of scenarios on which they would be judged, along with a questionnaire that would occasionally pop up to ask them what they thought of their own performance.
What was astounding about the results is that no fewer than 43 out of 70 failed the screening test, while 41 of them passed the subsequent on-road driving test. Of these 41, 71% had previously failed the screening test on the simulator, with of note being that the on-road driving test did not involve many of the scenarios seen with the simulated experience. Meanwhile of the 26 who passed the screening test, 14 would fail the on-road driving test, but for reasons which were not part of the simulator experience, namely level 1 of the GDE matrix, being ‘vehicle control and maneuvering’. Something isn’t carrying over correctly.
Coming To A Driving School Near You?
The major question of whether driving simulators could be useful for driving students would seem to be answered at this point. Unlike the 1950s-era technology with film projectors and a rather limited simulator experience, 21st century simulators are about as close to the real thing without growing wheels and driving off. With thousands of US teens dying on the roads each year, and the rate increasing again since 2019, it could be the ideal teaching tool for students to learn the hazards of the road, and the correct responses.
While this is unlikely to resolve all of the risk factors which the CDC addresses – like seat belt use, speeding and driving while intoxicated – many crashes can be prevented by well-trained reflexes from hours of simulator training. The scenarios used by Thorslund et al. are a good example of just how many different situations can suddenly pop up, ranging from slippery roads, a car suddenly pulling onto the road, to a child running in front of the car out of one’s blind spot. These are all things which you want to run through not just in a theoretical exam, nor while driving a real car, but in a driving simulator, where if you do careen off the iced-over road you can just reset the simulation and try again.
18 thoughts on “Car Driving Simulators For Students, Or: When Simulators Make Sense”
I’d be rather worried about the seniors/the elderly.
Drivers 60+ should be required to go to driving schools every couple of years.
Otherwise, they should lose their driver’s license.
Because, reflexes and eyesight of old people start to vain. The brain also becomes less flexible.
People thinking they’re doing things perfectly are the most dangerous ones.
They won’t realize their shortcomings even if it’s recorded on film.
In the UK old folks have to show they’re medically fit. My grandmother moved in with us when she had to give up her licence IIRC in her late 80s (and she probably should have stopped a little earlier).
But they don’t cause as many serious accidents and deaths as young male drivers.
I’m not sure a simulation would deal with these though. I believe it was Australia had a good strategy to reduce them: something like if you’re under 25, all passengers in your car must pass a breath test, not just the driver. Turns out driving drunk friends makes sober drivers take more risks.
I am now in my late 60’s haven’t have an accident in 50 years. did use simulators while leaning how to drive, spent a lot of time in the military as a driving instructor.
Going by the numbers, the elderly have the lowest accident rate in the US. So I’m super not concerned, I would not make it a priority. We should think about revoking licenses from the worst drivers rather than assuming that high insurance premiums will somehow balance it out.
We need some statistics here. I am trying to recall situation where old person was driving and caused some dangerous situation other than frustrating other drivers with slow ride on Sunday afternoon. Whereas just every day I see young people treating fast and furious franchise as drivers 101. But that is only my experience.
The article mentions pilots and pilot training a lot.
Pilots (in the US) have to pass a physical and a knowledge and practical flight test every three years, every two years once they’re over some (fairly young) age, and if they fail they can’t fly again until they have taken training and shown they can pass it. Can’t fly safely, aren’t allowed to fly.
Drivers should have the same thing. We’re killing tens of thousands of people in the US per year in driving crashes. An every three years driving test would not only remove people who are incompetent, it would also reinstill good driving habits in the people who pass the test. Recurring training is important in tasks where failure can result in multiple people getting killed. I’m just as worried about distracted middle-aged drivers as I am about careful but very elderly drivers.
Everyone should periodically have to be re-tested.
From personal experience, Before I started to drive a car, I took a drivers Ed coarse that included driver simulators . They were much harder to drive ( without stalling on the standard version, or the red light coming on ) than I later found a real car to be. During my driving test, a car pulled out in front of me, because of the simulator I knew what to do, and avoided what could have been a serious accident. I had only been driving a real car for 10 days. So I strongly agree with the this story.
Good luck getting GTA 5 ported to something that regulators and underwriters approve of.
Better City Car Driving.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/493490/City_Car_Driving/
I’ve never driven a proper car simulator, but I spent many hours playing Crusin’ USA. Being a video game, I’d do dumb things because there’s no danger of getting hurt, and would be annoyed that the physics model isn’t all that real. One thing that I’d do all the time was jerk into another lane and then quickly rotate the wheel back and forth to stabilize the game car.
Fast forward a few years, and I’m driving from the SeaTac airport north on I-405, turned a corner going 60mph, and cars are stopped. It’s pretty clear that there’s not room to brake, but I see that the HOV lane to the left is empty. I quickly jerk over to the lane, but I can feel the car oversteering to the left. I pull hard to the right, and then feel it over steering, so I rock it back and forth, just like on the game and the car stabilized. Turns out the physics model on the game was pretty good after all, and probably saved me from a gnarly accident.
Teach you how to drift.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/320140/Absolute_Drift/
That’s funny. I was going to say that I have a friend who drove his real car like he learned how to drift in a video game…
He’s still alive, AFAIK, so there’s that.
When you transition from simulation to reality, please do it at the track first!
ooh an actual drift simulator, sick. My friend learned from the Tokyo Drift PS2 game. It actually worked
Dad taught us to drive. On a stick shift of course. And this was out in our industrial park where no one was around. Also taught my kids the same way. No need for ‘expensive’ simulators. Of course they then took Drivers Ed eventually in the summer months and then went and got there permit. Simple as one two three. A lot of cousins on the farm were driving trucks, tractors, and cars earlier they we city folk were. Again no need for simulators in these situations anyway.
For the folks that live in a city, their options of empty roadways are limited to large parking lots or driving an hour out of town. Which is less feasible.
Real life experience with a real car on “real” roads is best, but it’s not possible for most people.
Even if we built a training course just for this, it would handle less than 10k students per year.
I find it interesting the Swedish study used a fixed base simulator. I find motion cues important while driving. One example is knowing when the vehicle has come to a complete stop.
The simulators are best at the parts that they’re not necessary for, like feeling out the controls. (You can sit in a parked car and use your imagination for that, or go around a parking lot.) They are really not much more useful than a visual interactive explanation when it comes to many situations you may encounter. You can learn about various operations in traffic, and tie them to your actions – such as learning that a roundabout works a certain way, and this is what to look for when navigating one, and if you miss your road you had better go around a second time, for instance. But you still need to take real ones to actually begin forming practical skill with them. Like a deer in the road – if you’ve got an empty road or the like, you may consider practicing by having someone in the passenger seat tell you ‘stop, deer!’. Of course there is some risk, but it’s worthwhile.
To drive well in general, you need to train your subconscious to understand what you’re feeling, in terms of vibrations and accelerations and the things you see and hear in 360 degrees. Even VR could only help a bit. I know when I was learning to drive, I had to be in control of the vehicle at highway speed multiple times before my brain could adjust, despite having played racing video games before, and tying in all my senses was very important. Nothing at slower speed or with a simulated speed would do the trick.
Plus a lot of simulators are really badly set up. I tried one out for the first time in college; it had been set up for an anti-drunk-driving program, and I found the easiest way to control the car was to speed and drift everywhere. Somehow, I don’t think that was what they intended.
