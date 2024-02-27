Big Candy Is Watching You: Facial Recognition In Vending Machines Upsets University

Most people don’t think too much of vending machines. They’re just those hulking machines that lurk around on train stations, airports and in the bowels of school and office buildings, where you can exchange far too much money for a drink or a snack. What few people are aware of is just how these vending machines have changed over the decades, to the point where they’re now collecting any shred of information on who interacts with them, down to their age and gender.
How do we know this? We have a few enterprising students at the University of Waterloo to thank. After [SquidKid47] posted a troubling error message displayed by a campus M&M vending machine on Reddit, [River Stanley] decided to investigate the situation. The resulting article was published in the February 16th edition of the university’s digital newspaper, mathNEWS.
In a bout of what the publication refers to as “Actual Journalism”, [Stanley] found that the machine in question was produced by Invenda, who in their brochure (PDF) excitedly note the many ways in which statistics like age, gender, foot traffic, session time and product demographics can be collected. This data, which includes the feed from an always-on camera, is then processed and ‘anonymized statistics’ are sent to central servers for perusal by the vending machine owner.
The good news is that this probably doesn’t mean that facial recognition and similar personalized information is stored (or sent to the big vaporous mainframe) as this would violate the GDPR and similar data privacy laws, but there is precedence of information kiosks at a mall operator taking more liberties. Although the University of Waterloo has said that these particular vending machines will be removed, there’s something uncomfortable about knowing that those previously benign vending machines are now increasingly more like the telescreens in Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four. Perhaps we’re already at the point in this timeline were it’s best to assume that even vending machines are always watching and listening, to learn our most intimate snacking and drinking habits.
Thanks to [Albert Hall] for the tip.
11 thoughts on “Big Candy Is Watching You: Facial Recognition In Vending Machines Upsets University”
Could lobotomize the camera with a drill bit.
Apparently they used sticky post it notes. Message to machine: “Please stop taking photos of us humans or we will unplug you from the main.”
Telescreens in a private space. Vending machines usually aren’t.
I’d have had a lot more respect for the people who found this if their article didn’t start out giving positive credit to Tucker Carlson.
The article is giving credit to another article previously published in the same magazine. I haven’t read the older article to know whether it was positive or negative regarding Tucker.
Gotta read these things carefully ;)
It doesnt really. Just mentions Tuckers opinion of M&M’s as a brand which then coincides with their spying on people now. OP is clearly a blue-anon type that just disregards everything they read just because it does not negatively talk about someone they personally dislike.
A few years ago there was a case of store franchise in Poland called “Stokrotka” (polish for “Daisy”) used their cash register computers with hidden cameras to collect data on customers. They used face recognition to match age and gender of the clients with the stuff they bought. Company claimed they collected anonymous data for preference tracking and stock adjustments for each store. This was discovered accidentally when one of the customers saw the app running on the screen on the sales person side.
I’m pretty sure this is done by many other franchises, too. But they hide it better.
To the vending machine operator, who walks past and *doesn’t* use the machine would be of great interest. And if there’s already a camera…
As with unwanted cameras on laptops, it seems to me that if you know where the camera is a strategically applied bit of black tape would be an easy answer. Creep up on the machine from the side and it need never know who did it. And it isn’t really vandalism, as it can easily be undone.
/s It’s alright, it’s GDPR compliant and running windows so it can’t possibly be misused or hacked.
Yeah what could possibly ho wrong?
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)