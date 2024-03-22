While it might not seem like it to a novice, music turns out to be a highly mathematical endeavor with precise ratios between chords and notes as well as overall structure of rhythm and timing. This is especially true of popular music which has even more recognizable repeating patterns and trends, making it unfortunately an easy target for modern generative AI which is capable of analyzing huge amounts of data and creating arguably unique creations. This one, called Suno, does just that for better or worse.
Unlike other generative AI offerings that are currently available for creating music, this one is not only capable of generating the musical underpinnings of the song itself but can additionally create a layer of intelligible vocals as well. A deeper investigation of the technology by Rolling Stone found that the tool uses its own models to come up with the music and then offloads the text generation for the vocals to ChatGPT, finally using the generated lyrics to generate fairly convincing vocals. Like image and text generation models that have come out in the last few years, this has the potential to be significantly disruptive.
While we’re not particularly excited about living in a world where humans toil while the machines create art and not the other way around, at best we could hope for a world where real musicians use these models as tools to enhance their creativity rather than being outright substitutes, much like ChatGPT itself currently is for programmers. That might be an overly optimistic view, though, and only time will tell.
4 thoughts on “Generative AI Now Encroaching On Music”
It will always (or for a very long time) be the auditory equivalent of AI art, all square in aspect ratio and full of the absolute average qualities and glossy finish of Artstation or Pixiv, because AI is at heart a great averaging machine. None of it will be memorable beyond the next few tracks, all interchangeable. People will listen to it and love it but they won’t talk about particular tracks after a short time.
There will always be a market for talented and inventive humans. AI can pass the Turing test for the average human, but one of the most steadfast aspects of humanity is that it despises the mediocre. Only the shoulders of the bell curve attract people.
The interesting stuff will be talented people using it as a timesaver or an inspiration machine to eliminate the blank page before working in earnest.
‘That might be an overly optimistic view, though, and only time will tell.”
I remember, back in the early days of the Internet, there was much excitement about the possibilities the Internet could bring, including an end to censorship, breaking down walls everywhere.
That proved to be an overly optimistic view, given how massive network equipment companies like Cisco actively participate in government censorship these days.
Call me a pessimist, but I’ve learned that overly optimistic views tend to be just that: overly optimistic.
I don’t like this future as much as the next guy, but that fake Lead Belly song was an absolute banger.
Digital audio workstation software and synths have had arpeggiators for years, with a human picking out the best sounding melody/accompaniment that fits around their tune’s key, there’s formula for working out key changes and chord progressions but it takes a human to decide which parts fit together and why.
Given that music is constantly evolving, if AI could predict the next trend(s) in music, that would be an accomplishment, rather than just aping what might sound good compared to other things that already sound good.
