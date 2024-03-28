Have you ever wondered how a GPU works? Even better, have you ever wanted to make one? [Dylan] certainly did, because he made FuryGPU — a fully custom graphics card capable of playing Quake at over 30 frames per second.
As you might have guessed, FuryGPU isn’t in the same league as modern graphics card — those are made of thousands of cores specialized in math, which are then programmed with whatever shaders you want. FuryGPU is a more “traditional” GPU, it has dedicated hardware for all the functions the GPU needs to perform and doesn’t support “shader code” in the same way an AMD or NVIDIA GPU does. According to [Dylan], the hardest part of the whole thing was writing Windows drivers for it.
On his blog, [Dylan] tells us all about how he went from the obligatory [Ben Eater] breadboard CPU to playing with FPGAs to even larger FPGAs to bear the weight of this mighty GPU. While this project isn’t exactly revolutionary in the GPU world, it certainly is impressive and we impatiently wait to see what comes next.
7 thoughts on “Homebrew GPU Tackles Quake”
Next up try PowerVR.
Absolutely not. PowerVR is dead, dead, dead. It’s an awful architecture and nobody writing drivers wants to touch it.
https://libv.livejournal.com/26972.html
Don’t bother following the link – you just get the same youtube video as above, and “Blog and details coming soon”. Nothing else.
The link that takes you to their site that has a blog and two blog posts with details about the thing?
That link?
Ha ha yes the link that says “Blog details coming soon” in big letters that I noticed and a “Blog” link in little tiny letters in the top right hand corner that I didn’t!
An interesting reminder that you can replicate/implement almost anything in an FPGA.
This is an incredible amount of work.
Creating a gpu from base building blocks is one thing, but something that runs modern(ish) resolutions, with high framerate, built into a custom hardware device on top of a PCIE endpoint, and then writing windows drivers (windows of all things…) for video and audio.
I am going to be actively watching this site to see the documentation roll out for this.
A massive passion project that truly is incredible.
As someone who dreads wading into the abyss that is software development, I have an immeasurable amount of respect for the work that must have gone into this.
-Ben
