Perhaps the simplest way to regulate a DC voltage is using a voltage divider and/or an active device like a Zener diode. Besides simplicity, they have the additional advantage of not being particularly noisy, but with a major caveat: they are terribly inefficient. To solve this problem a switching regulator can be used instead, but that generally increases complexity and noise. With careful design, though, a switching regulator can be constructed to almost completely replicate a linear regulator like this drop-in TO3 replacement. (Google Translate from German)
While the replacement regulator was built by [Mr. Floppy], the units are being put to the test in the linked video below by [root42]. The major problem these solve compared to other switching regulators is the suppression of ripple, which is a high-frequency artifact that appears on the DC voltage. Reducing ripple in this situation involved designing low-inductance circuit traces on the PCB as well as implementing a number of EMI filters on both input and output. The final result is an efficient voltage supply for retrocomputers which has a ripple lower than their oscilloscopes can measure without special tools.
[root42] is not only testing these, but the linked video also has him using the modules to repair a Commodore 1541 which originally had the linear TO3 voltage regulators. It’s definitely a non-trivial task to build a switching power supply that meets the requirements of sensitive electronics like these. Switch mode power supplies aren’t new ideas, either, and surprisingly pre-date the first commercially-available transistor although modern ones like these are much less expensive to build.
5 thoughts on “Drop-In Switch Mode Regulators”
> Since the ripple voltages are so small, there is an RF connector (MMCX) on the PCB, which serves as a test point for V OUT . This would allow you to measure the voltage very precisely without external interference.
Now that’s showing off. Impressive work
I’ve had really good luck with the kinds from EZSBC in particular, but I know there are many other varieties out there to choose from which is awesome. Great way to reduce heat output on a Commodore 1541 drive or Rev E VIC-20 motherboard.
Maybe I missed it; has anyone found a link to purchase these?
Umm, ezsbc.com?
Are there other voltages available, outside of those listed? 24v, negative versions of 5 and 12?
