ESP32 Provides Distraction-Free Writing Experience

Writing out a few thousand words is easy. Getting them in the proper order, now that’s another story entirely. Sometimes you’ll find yourself staring at a blank page, struggling to sieve coherent thoughts from the screaming maelstrom swirling around in your head, for far longer than you’d care to admit. Or so we’ve heard, anyway.
Unfortunately, there’s no cure for writer’s block. But many people find that limiting outside distractions helps to keep the mental gears turning, which is why [Un Kyu Lee] has been working on a series of specialized writing devices. The latest version of the Micro Journal, powered by the ESP32, goes a long way towards achieving his goals of an instant-on electronic notebook.
The writing experience on the Micro Journal is unencumbered by the normal distractions you’d have on a computer or mobile device, as the device literally can’t do anything but take user input and save it as a text file. We suppose you could achieve similar results with a pen and a piece of paper…but where’s the fun in that? These devices are more widely known as writerdecks, which is an extension of the popular cyberdeck concept of hyper-personalized computers.
This newest Micro Journal, which is the fourth iteration of the concept for anyone keeping score, packs a handwired 30% ortholinear keyboard, a 2.8″ ILI9341 240×320 LCD (with SD card slot), ESP32 dev board, and an 18650 battery with associated charging board into a minimalist 3D printed enclosure.
Unable to find any suitable firmware to run on the device, [Un Kyu Lee] has developed his own open source text editor to run on the WiFi-enabled microcontroller. While the distraction-free nature of the Micro Journal naturally means the text editor itself is pretty spartan in terms of features, it does allow syncing files with Google Drive — making it exceptionally easy to access your distilled brilliance from the comfort of your primary computing device.
While the earlier versions of the Micro Journal were impressive in their own way, we really love the stripped down nature of this ESP32 version. It reminds us a bit of the keezyboost40 and the EdgeProMX, both of which were entered into the 2022 Cyberdeck Contest.
5 thoughts on “ESP32 Provides Distraction-Free Writing Experience”
Great hacking, put the available technology to a good use really.
“Unfortunately, there’s no cure for writer’s block.” ….. errr, yes there is, any hallucinogen such as psilocybin (‘magic mushrooms’), DMT (dimethyltryptamine), Salvia divinorum and mescaline (from the peyote cactus) should do the trick.
“Writer’s block” made me think of a recent mental exercise I did recently. Have been learning a little guitar and wanted to write a simple song for a family event. I’m a good writer but every time I penned some lyrics, I felt like I was writing a book instead of writing song lyrics. But if you read many song lyrics, you realize that they seem to be the same … i.e., that when you read them, they don’t seem like they’d be any good in a song. Only once the interplay with the notes and the rhythm takes hold, do they seem to work.
Then I heard again the lyrics to “Burning Down The House” by the Talking Heads and recalled the band describing that those lyrics were just complete nonsense phrases they picked out of wherever. So I did the same by describing in my head the random things I saw on the side of the interstate as I was driving. It was remarkably effective. The “lyrics” came fast and furious … many of the phrases would have been quite usable in a song and seemed to “fit” better than when I was trying to “write” the lyrics.
Just wanted to add this in case it’s useful to any others. :)
I actually used to play in a band and write lyrics too. Never needed to use hallucinogens, I’d just delve into my sub conscious and dig into the things i was most afraid of. Suddenly , lyrics started to flow like out of nowhere but not necessarily suitable for a family event …. but depends on who your family are, I guess. I did once write a nice song about a girl i liked, but it was quite sad and haunting. Keep at it with the guitar !!
Why so many wires for the Querty?
