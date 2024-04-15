The usual way to put a durable threaded interface into a 3D print is to use a heat-set insert, but what about other options? [Thomas Sanladerer] evaluates a variety of different threaded inserts, none of which are actually made with 3D printing in mind but are useful nevertheless.
There are a number of other easily-available threaded inserts, including the rivnut (or rivet nut), chunky hex socket threaded inserts intended for wood and furniture, heli-coils or helical inserts (which resemble springs), self-tapping threaded inserts (also sold as thread adapters), and T-nuts or prong nuts. They all are a bit different, but he measures each one and gives a thorough rundown on how they perform, as well as offering his thoughts on what works best.
[Thomas] only tests M5 fasteners in this video, so keep that in mind if you get ideas and go shopping for new hardware. Some of the tested inserts aren’t commonly available in smaller sizes. Self-tapping threaded inserts, for example, are available all the way down to M2, but the hex socket threaded inserts don’t seem to come any smaller than M4.
These threaded inserts might be just what your next project calls for, so keep them in mind. Heat-set inserts are of course still a great option, and our own Sonya Vasquez can tell you everything you need to know about installing heat-set inserts into 3D printed parts in a way that leaves them looking super professional.
4 thoughts on “Alternate Threaded Inserts For 3D Prints”
Zo whats the conclusion? Please don’t force us to watch some video just to get the answer …
Good point. Without watching the video I think we can all agree that the answer to the big question will be: “it depends…”. Another question is would be “is it really important”, but also that depends.
Look at the video as more of a “how to use and install these different adapters in 3D printed parts”, with a side order of “here is how they stack up to each other strength-wise”. There isn’t really a single best one, it depends on the 3D printed part as well as what one needs and expects from it.
For example, the prong nuts are (unsurprisingly) the strongest… but they require access to the back of the part for installation. They also require a special shape to be 3D printed into the part to accommodate them. Heli-coils are cheap and available in every size under the sun (they also performed better than expected in the strength tests) but they must be installed into a properly-threaded hole which is more of a hassle. And so on.
That being said, my personal overall favorite is the self-tapping threaded adapters (and Thomas does mention he likes them as well) for a number of reasons, but while not super expensive they are far from being the cheapest option out there.
I think the idea to use this kind of inserts is banal, but these inserts are normaly made to repair threads with high stress. So they are of high quality and also high price. So for plastic perhaps to expensive?
Olaf
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)