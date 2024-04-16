Microsoft Killed My Favorite Keyboard, And I’m Mad About It

As a professional writer, I rack up thousands of words a day. Too many in fact, to the point where it hurts my brain. To ease this burden, I choose my tools carefully to minimize obstructions as the words pour from my mind, spilling through my fingers on their way to the screen.
That’s a long-winded way of saying I’m pretty persnickety about my keyboard. Now, I’ve found out my favorite model has been discontinued, and I’ll never again know the pleasure of typing on its delicate keys. And I’m mad about it. Real mad. Because I shouldn’t be in this position to begin with!
T’is Better To Have Loved And Lost
After some research and a little trial and error, I found a keyboard that worked for me. I detest rectangular keyboards that forced my wrists into splay inwards in an unnatural way. It gave me all kinds of problems approaching the realms of RSI and carpal tunnel and other ugly things.
In turn, I came to love the delicate curves of the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop. Wireless, sleek, beguiling. With the keys laid out in delicate three-dimensional curves, the keyboard met my hands in their natural resting orientation, so perfectly I felt the keyboard had been made for me.
No more would my hands cramp and my wrists contort to find the keys. Instead, my fingers would simply dance a few millimeters, deftly finding the keys as I needed them. My typing was fast, clean, and my wrists barely moved an inch. They rested deftly in position ready to deliver. Oh, bliss.
Loving this keyboard as I did, I forgave it when it faltered just 6 months into ownership. Dropped keys and dropped connections I could not withstand, but I had the salve at hand. I’d kept the receipt like some paper-hoarding dragon, and returned to darken the door of the office supply once more. I suffered the side-eyes and probing questions and left with a new ‘board fresh in box. Our love affair would continue as I racked up tens, hundreds of thousands of words with my new ally. We wrote together, we gamed together, we moved house together. We were building a life together. My plastic friend was helping me pay my bills. Nothing could stop us. The words flowed and the cash flowed in turn. Such is the life of a writer.
Then came the break in.
Every computer I owned was stolen. Most of my guitars, too. Years of data, videos, photos, projects… all gone when they carried my desktop out the door. They hadn’t taken everything though. They’d left behind my TV, my kettle, my toaster. Oh, and my Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop. Mouse, keyboard, and even the separate numeric keypad. It was all there, except…
With the desktop, left the dongle. Sans the dongle, my friend was dead.
Irreplaceable
Talk to Logitech. They’ll sell you a keyboard, or a mouse, or fifteen of each. Swap them in and out as you like, you can pair them all to a single Unifying Receiver. Lose the dongle, and fear nothing. Just buy another one and re-pair your devices.
Microsoft couldn’t find the time to implement this on the Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop. Fashionable engineers with houses with light fixtures more expensive than my car were too busy to think of the consequences this would have on me, so many years and miles far removed.
In the wake of the robbery, I didn’t have time to mourn or weep. To a writer, time is words and words are money. I needed money. I threw a cheap machine on my credit card and got back to work. Now lean on funds, I had to economize on a new keyboard. I couldn’t afford another Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop. I had to make do with a $30 keyboard and mouse combo made of cheaper plastic than most Coke bottles. My new instrument was cheap. The same 101 keys, but the music they played wasn’t as sweet.
I rankled at having to buy a replacement. I still had a perfectly good keyboard right here, why did I need to buy a new one when only the dongle was missing? But alas, these are the ways of the Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop—the mouse, the keyboard, and the numeric keypad. One dongle to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them.
After 18 months, I relented. I could go on no more. Words had to flow, faster than before. I couldn’t rely on this cheap plastic from the store. I needed a better keyboard, my muse. I needed a faster way to pump out the news.
By now, the world had turned. The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop was done, dusted. Discontinued forever. Mine was useless without the original dongle, and remaining stock online was retailing for $800. I’d have to move on.
Better, Somehow
Thankfully, a blessed light shined from a local office store. Something akin to the glory of the Sculpt, but so slightly different. The Logitech Ergo K860 was designed with similar curves such that the keys meet the hand with a minimum of twist, with a supportive wrist pad to boot. It similarly had low-travel keys for a light, laptop-like typing experience. I tried it out and found it instantly familiar. My speed was up, mistakes down. My wrists once again enjoying the comfort courtesy of a quality keyboard.
Perhaps the greatest joy of the Logitech design, though, is that it dispenses with the ridiculous notion of a dongle paired for life. Instead, it’s more than capable of being paired with any Logitech Unifying Receiver out there. I can pair a mouse and a keyboard to a single receiver, using a single USB port, and if I want to swap either out, I can do so freely. There’s no lock-in, and I’m free to set up my desktop as I wish. If someone were to steal my computer again, I could simply buy a new dongle and keep on using my perfectly good keyboard the next day.
As an engineer, I can perhaps understand why Microsoft didn’t go this route. Logitech had to develop a piece of software for pairing its dongles and peripherals, which takes engineering time. That software needs to be written, tested, and likely maintained over time to ensure it stays compatible with today’s ever-changing operating systems. Microsoft perhaps didn’t see the point in doing so.
At the same time, this is what separates Logitech from Microsoft in this regard. One is a dedicated manufacturer of quality peripherals to the exclusion of all else. The other does build hardware, but as a secondary consideration, seldom achieving the same focus as its rivals.
Ultimately, I’m happy that Logitech came through for me here. I needed a quality keyboard that fit me like a glove, and I have one once more. Plus, I don’t have to worry about the loss of a tiny USB dongle making my $200 keyboard worthless. That’s a plus. Overall, I’m about hardware that’s robust and reusable, not fickle and fragile. That’s what matters to me.
12 thoughts on “Microsoft Killed My Favorite Keyboard, And I’m Mad About It”
Now that you have a suitable replacement, I would suggest starting to set aside money to buy at least one more – perhaps two or three – and find some way of storing the spare(s) securely offsite. When both your living and your continued health require specific items which may be hard to replace in the future, it’s best to get replacements ASAP to help you recover from the next disaster.
I share your pain, I was also a victim of Microsoft’s laziness, I had a keyboard and mouse kit that I loved and took very good care of, almost paternally. The dongle was gone and all that was left was the frustration of having to discard 95% of the hardware because of a simple Usb receiver. I found comfort in Dell, they have excellent solutions and they are all compatible with Bluetooth.
I too fell in love with the Microsoft Sculpt keyboard, but never understood Microsoft’s incoherent decision to bind the peripherals to one, and only one, receiver. The day I lost the dongle, was the day that I swore off any future keyboards and mice from Redmond.
Up until I started reading hackaday I did not know there was such a thing as keyboard aficionados, or people that would value so much such a computer peripheral. Even less mechanical keyboards.
They killed the simple Microsoft Explorer Touch Mouse. I love that mouse. Pure genius. The small vibration motor inside. So nice.
I’m with you with the keyboard, too. I had a Microsoft Natural Ergonomic 4000 until some coffee separated our ways… It was great, and they didn’t sell them at when “the incident” happened. So sad.
I do not understand why they discontinue their range of popular mice, keyboards, and PC accessories. Why can’t they make it stylish? Add colorful keyboards, not only the dull black stuff. Can I get a rainbow, please?
Make it into collector items!
First, sorry about your losses. That sux.
Second – Dude! – what website are you writing for? What do the denizens of that website do? Do that! Hack your Microsoft keyboard to make it live again. :-)
Here’s a starting point: https://emmanuelcontreras.com/2017/06/07/how-to-disassemble-microsoft-sculpt-ergonomic-keyboard-and-make-it-wired/
And if you don’t want to do that, look at the last pic on that website. Microsoft used a NRF24LE1. This is a NRF24L01+ radio + a 8051 core, easily programmable and with great C support using the SDCC compiler. A little programming elbow grease and you could role your own interface with a dongle easily made from something like a Teensy (HID USB!) and NRF24L01 clone chip.
Also I notice from the photos that the original circuit board comes with a handy array of test points for all of the ribbon cable pins, so fabricating that little adapter PCB isn’t totally necessary. It would be very easy to saw off that part of the board, solder to the pads, and have an adapter to whatever Teensy or ESP you want.
I would want to go that way and use an existing library instead of trying to reprogram the original to talk to something else, but that’s just personal preference.
Yup. I thought that too. Could probably even just unsolder the 24LE1 instead of cutting the PCB as it looks like all the key array signal go to GPIOs on it. Then use some dev board supported by QMK. Which lead me to the following link with a wired controller: https://chadaustin.me/2021/02/wired-sculpt/
I find plenty of these on ebay. One is around ninety dollars, includes the dongle. Just get a used one, maybe two. Then you can begin to add your DNA to the wrist pad all over again.
Also, if there are wired conversions out there, then bluetooth conversions are certainly possible… Keep the keyboard anyway, you might resurrect it. I’ve converted plenty of ancient keyboards to modern wireless or wired devices—at first it seems a lot more intimidating than it actually is. All the wiring is already there, you just need to map the rows and columns and cram in a microcontroller board with HID support and the form of connectivity you desire. The libraries are already written many times over.
This is hackaday, isn’t it? Home of keebin with kristina, endless homebrew keyboards, and a community of people with experience that would support you resurrecting your fallen board? Stop complaining, get hacking.
Weird how similar this is to my experience with the same keyboard. My dongle broke rather than being stolen, but like the author came to find that they are permanently paired and the dongle cannot be replaced. Had to throw the whole keyboard out. Stupid.
I hate to reinforce your pain, but you’ve GOT to have off-site backups. I’m a full-time RVer, and this place is less secure than an apartment. I’ve got a big ol’ Synology DS1522+ NAS tucked in a cabinet, but I back it up (important stuff, not media like Movies and TV, but definitely all documents, articles, 30 years of PHOTOS from a lifetime) to a Hertzner Storage Box. (It’s about the cheapest offline storage there is!) I don’t have Internet every day (imagine that!) or fat bandwidth, unless using my Starlink, but… it runs if it can. And the laptops (me, wife) backup to the NAS so it gets included. I went FOUR years without this, and EVERY day I was scared as hell. In fact, my original NAS was a Drobo 5N, and I was getting very concerned about its remaining lifetime. The amount of pressure off my mind now is amazing.
Anyone reading this … do it now, stop procrastinating. I got lucky.
