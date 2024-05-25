While we don’t see it used very often these days, BASIC was fairly revolutionary in bringing computers to the masses. It was one of the first high-level languages to catch on and make computers useful for those who didn’t want to (or have time) to program them in something more complex. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t capable of getting real work done — this classroom management software built in the language illustrates its capabilities.
Written by [Mike Knox], father of [Ethan Knox] aka [norton120], for his classroom in 1987, the programs were meant to automate away many of the drudgeries of classroom work. It includes tools for generating random seating arrangements, tracking attendance, and other direct management tasks as well as tools for the teacher more directly like curving test grades, tracking grades, and other tedious tasks that normally would have been done by hand at that time. With how prevalent BASIC was at the time, this would have been a powerful tool for any educator with a standard desktop computer and a floppy disk drive.
Since most people likely don’t have an 80s-era x86 machine on hand capable of running this code, [Ethan] has also included a docker container to virtualize the environment for anyone who wants to try out his father’s old code. We’ve often revisited some of our own BASIC programming from back in the day, as our own [Tom Nardi] explored a few years ago.
4 thoughts on “BASIC Classroom Management”
Pretty much, the spreadsheets carried the masses the rest of the way. While the techno-elite complain about, “right tool for the job”.
We had BASIC ‘puters running at our school. Great for printing out ‘100 lines’ punishment. eg ‘I must not use GOTO command on this computer’.
We had one computer in the school district headquarters, and our teacher had to take our punch cards in to run them after school. Got the results back the next day on green/white fan fold paper. Twenty four hour write/run/debug cycle!
Thanks Mr Charleson, you were great.
Simple software can be pretty capable. It seems to me that this application would have worked equally well on an 8-bit computer like an Apple ][ (in the US) or BBC micro (in the UK), or ZX Spectrum (though these were far less common in schools). I suspect in French schools some kind of Thompson TO5 was used. It would have been a bit more tricky on a Commodore 64, because it was hard to generate a graphical chart.
Let’s guess at the storage requirements. In the UK a typical class size was 35. If we assume 7 subjects per student; one grade per week per subject and each grade takes 1 byte, but also attendance needs 2 bits per day (morning and afternoon), then a year’s worth is (52-13) = 39 weeks => 11.3kB per class, or 77kB per 240 student year intake. Those kinds of storage and performance requirements would easily fit within an 8-bit system.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)