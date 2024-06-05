Anyone who has left their car windows open during a rainstorm will tell you the best way to dry the upholstery is to crank the AC and close the windows. A couple of hours later, presto — dry seats. The same can be said for 3D printer filament, and it’s pretty much what [Ben Krejci] is doing with this solid-state filament dryer.
The running gear for this build is nothing fancy; it’s just a standard thermoelectric cooling module and a fan. The trick was getting the airflow over the module right. [Ben] uses two air inlets on his printed enclosure to pull air from the cold side of the Peltier, which allows the air enough time in contact with the cold to condense out the water. It also allows sufficient airflow to keep the hot side of the module from overheating.
Water collection was a challenge, too. Water always finds a way to leak, and [Ben] came up with a clever case design incorporating a funnel to direct water away. The module is also periodically run in reverse to defrost the cold side heatsink.
The dehumidifier lives in a large tool cabinet with plenty of room for filament rolls and is run by an ESP32-C3 with temperature and humidity sensors, which allowed [Ben] to farm most of the control and monitoring out to ESPHome. The setup seems to work well, keeping the relative humidity inside the cabinet in the low 20s — good enough for PETG and TPU.
It’s an impressively complete build using off-the-shelf parts. For a different approach to solid-state filament drying, check out [Stefan]’s take on the problem.
7 thoughts on “Thermoelectric Module Keeps Printer Filament Cool And Dry”
Despite the hideous efficiency of TEC modules, there is genius in this approach.
TECs are horrible at moving much actual heat: At full rated power, to move a 10 watts of heat uphill 25 degrees C, you need to dump 50 watts on the hot side. The hot side heatsink needs to be huge so the hot side of the TEC stays at a reasonable temperature.
The genius here is that he doesn’t use it to move much heat at all: The goal is just to have a cold surface to condense on. By keeping the airflow on the cold side very low, he can run the TEC at a third its rated power and still get the cold side to freezing, largely because he doesn’t need to move very many watts.
Great idea.
The only additional thing I’d add is a heat exchanger: incoming air to the cold side should exchange heat to the air exiting the cold side. A 3-D printed gyroid-like infill pattern can work great for that.
Though I’m kind of surprised it doesn’t perform better, or that silica beads didn’t.
My drybox is an old minifridge with its magnetic seal door, and with a heater in it that keeps it at 27 C. I use silica beads in Mason jars with window screening in place of solid lids.
5 jars, about 1 kg of silica beads, keeps my box at 7% humidity. I regenerate every couple of months by baking the mason jars at 120 C for 3-4 hours. I never have to handle the beads themselves, just the jars.
