Comparing X86 And 68000 In An FPGA

[Michael Kohn] started programming on the Motorola 68000 architecture and then, for work reasons, moved over to the Intel x86 and was not exactly pleased by the latter chip’s perceived shortcomings. In the ’80s, the 68000 was a very popular chip, powering everything from personal computers to arcade machines, and looking at its architecture and ease of programming, you can see why this was.
Fast-forward a few years, and [Mikael] decided to implement both cores in an FPGA to compare real applications, you know, for science. As an extra bonus, [Mike] also compares the performance of a minimal RISC-V implementation on the same hardware, taken from an earlier RISC-V project (which you should also check out !)
Utilizing their ‘Java Grinder’ application (also pretty awesome, especially the retro console support), a simple Mandelbrot fractal generator was used as a non-trivial workload to produce binaries for each architecture, and the result was timed. Unsurprisingly, for CISC architectures, the 68000 and x86 code sizes were practically identical and significantly smaller than the equivalent RISC-V. Still, looking at the execution times, the 68000 beat the x86 hands down, with the newer RISC-V speeding along to take pole position. [Mike] admits that these implementations are minimal, with no pipelining, so they could be sped up a little.
Also, it’s not a totally fair race. As you’ll note from the RISC-V implementation, there was a custom RISC-V instruction implemented to perform the Mandelbrot generator’s iterator. This computes the complex operation Z = Z2 + C, which, as fellow fractal nerds will know, is where a Mandelbrot generator spends nearly all the compute time. We suspect that’s the real reason RISC-V came out on top.
If actual hardware is more your cup of tea, you could build a minimal 68k system pretty easily, provided you can find the chips. The current ubiquitous x86 architecture, as odd as it started out, is here to stay for the foreseeable future, so you’d just better get comfortable with it!
6 thoughts on “Comparing X86 And 68000 In An FPGA”
According to the description the X86 implementation uses an 8 bit bus and processes instructions in 8 bit chunks, while the 68k implementation uses a 16 bit bus and processes instructions in 16 bit chunks.
Not exactly a fair comparison. Of course the RISC-V implementation is even more optimized.
Hm. Sounds like 68000 vs 8088. Not quite fair, right.
Back in the 80s, PC emulator boards for Atari ST/Amiga had used an V30 (8086 superset) or 80286, because they’re bus compatible with 68000 (both 16-Bit data width/16-Bit instructions, but different endianess).
My vague recollection from the ’80s is that the Motorola chips were at least perceived as faster. But that’s no reason for someone not to do this project.
Compilers back in the day (early to late 80’s) were not like they are today… they were extremely expensive and created code that was iffy at best. As a result most would program in assembly language… and there is no question that the Motorola offerings were much easier and more straightforward to program in assembly language. On top of this Motorola provided at no charge assembly compilers… whereas, Intel did not. So… at most Universities, Motorola offerings were used and taught given the free tools available… which also provided a great infrastructure for students to get started in embedded systems design and programming. On my side I have assembly language programmed 10’s of thousands (perhaps even 100’s of 1000s?) of Motorola processors… ranging from the 6802 to the 68K and its variants… and have nothing but good memories of it all. There is no question that today we are all blessed with a plethora of programming tools, languages, etc with most being free… and so embedded programming these days tends to be far more straightforward and easier at times… well, other than embedded systems now are asked to do far more than the 68xx/68K days. Although I much prefer the tools of today, I do miss the old days… as it was more adventuresome, as one felt like one was on the leading edge. These days… it is pretty straightforward and somewhat routine.
I cannot edit my previous post… I meant to say 10’s of 1000s’, etc of assembly… not physical processors.
Maybe a fairer comparison would have been to compare against an early FPGA core e.g. XR16
https://github.com/grayresearch/xsoc-xr16
