Thanks For The Great Comments!

Every once in a while, there’s a Hackaday article where the comments are hands-down the best part of a post. This happened this week with Al Williams’ Ask Hackaday: How Do You Make Front Panels?. I guess it’s not so surprising that the comments were full of awesome answers – it was an “Ask Hackaday” after all. But you all delivered!
A technique that I had never considered came up a few times: instead of engraving the front of an opaque panel, like one made of aluminum or something, instead if you’re able to make the panel out of acrylic, you can paint the back side, laser or engrave into it, and then paint over with a contrast color. Very clever!
Simply printing the panel out onto paper and laminating it got a number of votes, and for those who are 3D printing the enclosure anyway, simply embossing the letters into the surface had a number of fans. The trick here is in getting some contrast into the letters, and most suggested changing filament. All I know is that I’ve tried to do it by painting the insides of the letters white, and it’s too fiddly for me.
But my absolute favorite enclosure design technique got mentioned a number of times: cardboard-aided design. Certainly for simple or disposable projects, there’s nothing faster than just cutting up some cardboard and taping it into the box of your desires. I’ll often do this to get the sizes and locations of components right – it’s only really a temporary solution. Although some folks have had success with treating the cardboard with a glue wash, paint, or simply wrapping it in packing tape to make it significantly more robust. Myself, if it ends up being a long-term project, I’ll usually transfer the cardboard design to 3DP or cut out thin plywood.
I got sidetracked here, though. What I really wanted to say was “thanks!” to everyone who submitted their awesome comments to Al’s article. We’ve had some truly hateful folks filling the comment section with trash lately, and I’d almost given up hope. But then along comes an article like this and restores my faith. Thanks, Hackaday!
>We’ve had some truly hateful folks filling the comment section with trash lately, and I’d almost given up hope.
Has there really been more terrible comments of late? Or is this just perfectly natural depression at the general state of the world seeping in and making the same rate of garbage seem worse?
HAD comment sections as a rule are more interesting than the article in my experience, with no offence meant to the writers without whom the discussion wouldn’t even be happening. But they can only ever have their own point of view, are not likely to be expert in every element they write about etc.
Yep, I was thinking the same thing. We should do a statistical analysis of the negativity of comments on HAD with a suitable web scraping python script feeding into a LLM. I would do it myself, but i literally have better things to do. I actually believe, with no scientific proof, that the standard of the comments in general is fine …. except for my own comments (obviously) … which are mostly complete garbage.
I’d agree; I think there’s more comments, which means more negativity, but overall I think the comments are mostly as good as they’ve always been, and certainly better than most sites.
Training an LLM on our comments would however make a grumpy and opinionated old man AI… 😂
The LLM needs no training – a generic one like CrapGPT would be fine. It just needs to be able to assess the negativity …. but I get your joke !!
The problem I’ve found with the cardboard method is that it’s often “good enough”, and I never get round to making something better. I had a mini ITX media centre computer running out of a cardboard case for about 5 years… worked perfectly well, but didn’t look wonderful to guests.
