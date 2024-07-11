Can you build a car that travels farther than you push it? [Tom Stanton] shows us that you can, using a capacitor and some nifty design tricks.
[Tom]’s video shows us the construction of a small 3D printed trike with a curious drivetrain. There’s a simple generator on board, which charges a capacitor when the trike is pushed along the ground. When the trike is let go, however, this generator instead acts as a motor, using energy stored in the capacitor to drive the trike further.
When put to the test by [Tom], both a freewheeling car and the capacitor car are pushed up to a set speed. But the capacitor car goes farther. The trick is simple – the capacitor car can go further because it has more energy. But how?
It’s all because more work is being done to push the capacitor car up to speed. It stores energy in the capacitor while it’s being accelerated by the human pushing it. In contrast, after being pushed, the freewheeling car merely coasts to a stop as it loses kinetic energy. However, the capacitor car has similar kinetic energy plus the energy stored in its capacitor, which it can use to run its motor.
It’s a neat exploration of some basic physics, and useful learning if you’ve ever wondered about the prospects of perpetual motion machines.
5 thoughts on “You Can Build A Little Car That Goes Farther Than You Push It”
You don’t need a generator for this. It works just as well with a geared down flywheel. That’s how those push-along toys operate. Work is done spinning up the flywheel, and then when you let go the flywheel drives the wheels.
This is mentioned in the video. You could also store the energy in some sort of spring, which is how the rubber-band driven guys work, too.
The difference, as he notes, is that because those are mechanically connected to the wheels, you can’t just pick it up, stop the wheels, and just carry it around because the flywheel/spring will just drive the wheels entirely. Because the energy’s stored electrically and it’s got a dead zone (due to the reed switch) it’s kinda neat because you could just charge it up, stop it, hand it to someone and tell them to give it a push, and it’ll zip off by itself without them understanding where the energy came from.
As much as I like this guy, the biggest thing here is he ignored the required force to push the vehicles, so at the end of the day, the force to distance is the same for either car.
Sounds like you didn’t finish watching the video…
F1 racing use this ”electric flywheel” technic to store the energy from the braking force into a curve to accelerate out of the curve.
Yes it takes more force to push the capacitor car but if you need to brake anyway its better to use that force than heat up the brake discs.
