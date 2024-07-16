In a forum post has come the announcement that mBed, ARM’s accessible microcontroller development platform, is to reach end-of-life in July 2026. This means that the online platform and OS will no longer be supported by ARM, though the latter will remain an open source project. The website will be shuttered, and no new projects can be created after that date using ARM infrastructure.
mBed was originally launched back in 2009, as a competitor to the Arduino IDE for ARM’s chips. Its easy development made it attractive and there were soon an array of boards from different manufacturers supporting it, but perhaps due to its support for only the one architecture, it failed to find success. It’s certainly not the first time a single-architecture microcontroller development platform has been discontinued, we need only look to the Intel Edison for that, but given the success of ARM platforms in general it’s still something of a surprise. Perhaps it’s time to take the press release explanation that other platforms such as Arduino have simply been much more popular.
Will a community form around an open source mBed? Given that it’s been a definite minority among Hackaday projects over the years, while we hope it does, we’re not so sure.
mBed board image: Viswesr, CC BY-SA 3.0.
4 thoughts on “Time’s Up For Mbed”
mbed was a great idea but was marred by bugs, partial (undocumented) support for hundreds of boards and then the release of mbedos. If they stuck to supporting 1-5 boards, squashed bugs as soon as they appeared, and made mbedos optional or at least more lightweight, I think they would’ve had more success.
In many ways, Zephyr RTOS is the spiritual successor to mbed, but unlike mbed, Zephyr gets many more things right.
I use mBed for one project (STM32F446RE MCU) – it is way better and easier to use than ST own cubeMX and HAL libraries. It is actually very convenient. Built in RTOS, sane API. Yes, there are rough edges and bugs, but IMHO still way better than ST HAL and cubeMX generator.
Zephyr is way different because of the devicetree – it is designed around premise that the hardware configuration is fixed. This is fine in some cases and not in others. For example in my case the connected hardware is defined by configuration received through network (after this network is initialized and operational) – it is not fixed. So no, zephyr is not a successor for mBed as it is far too different.
So i think there is really no replacement for mBed on STM32 now – Arduino is well Arduino, cubeMX is just terrible, and Zephyr has rigid hardware model (unless i am missing something, which is entirely possible)
Used it back in 2014 when I got a Freescale FRDM-K64 (if I remember correct) in a contest. Neat idea but really lacked options (I mean community projects and forums) where one would go for help. Also I remeber back then I was less experienced and it looked too complicated to do some things. Hopefully someone will maintain the open source part of it and maybe a brand will incorporate it and offer support.
I got one of the LPC1768 boards pictured in the article as part of a giveawaybut never really liked the online aspect (in part because the internet connection I was saddled with was rubbish) so it got stuffed in a cupboard. Few years ago I sampled a Maxim board which I was surprised to find used mbed.
Now I’ve got reliable and fast FTTP at home I might have tried it again but if they’re closing down, meh…
(though I do see to remember there was an offline offering at some point???)
