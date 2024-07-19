Despite the summer doldrums, it was another big week in the hacking world, and Elliot sat down with Dan for a rundown. Come along for the ride as Dan betrays his total ignorance of soccer/football, much to Elliot’s amusement. But it’s all about keeping the human factor in sports, so we suppose it was worth it. Less controversially, we ogled over a display of PCB repair heroics, analyzed a reverse engineering effort that got really lucky, and took a look at an adorable one-transistor ham transceiver. We also talked about ants doing surgery, picking locks with nitric acid, a damn cute dam, and how to build one of the world’s largest machines from scratch in under a century. Plus, we answered the burning question: can a CRT be used as an audio amplifier? Yes, kind of, but please don’t let the audiophiles know or we’ll never hear the end of it.
Episode 280 Show Notes:
News:
- Congratulations To The 2024 Business Card Challenge Winners!
- Show Us Your Minimalist Games, And Win
- Time’s Up For Mbed
What’s that Sound?
- First gravity wave detected by LIGO: Congrats to [Lil Trashpanda]
- Keynote Video: Dr. Keith Thorne Explains The Extreme Engineering Of The LIGO Hardware
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Five Ways To Repair Broken PCB Traces
- Build Your Own Hydroelectric Dam
- Hacking An IP Camera To Run Your Own Software
- You Can Use A CRT As An Audio Amplifier Tube
- Flexures Make Robotic Fingers Simpler To Print
- How The Bell System Was Built
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks
- Dan’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- Embedded Python: MicroPython Is Amazing
- Smart Ball Technology Has Reached Football, But The Euros Show Us It’s Not Necessarily For The Better
- Germany vs. Denmark Highlights (worked in the US at least; play in question is about 10 minutes in)
2 thoughts on “Hackaday Podcast Episode 280: TV Tubes As Amplifiers, Smart Tech In Sportsballs, And Adrian Gives Us The Fingie”
Podcast came out late today — I lost about three hours worth of work because of a bizarre Audacity crash from which it never recovered. Grrr….
Anyway, I bit the bullet and re-did it _all_. So enjoy!
It had nothing to do with the big Windows crash of yesterday?
