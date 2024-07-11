When we talk about audio amplifier tubes, we’re normally talking about the glass little blobby things you might find in a guitar amplifier. We’re not normally talking about big ol’ color CRTs, but apparently they can do the job too. That’s what [Termadnator] is here to show us.
The CRT in question is a 14″ unit from a common garden variety Philips color TV. [Termadnator] pulled out the TV’s original circuitry, and replaced much of it with his own. He had to whip up a high-voltage power supply with a 555 and a laptop power supply, along with a bunch of fake MOSFETs pressed into service. He also had to build his own Leyden jar capacitor, too. The specifics of converting it to audio operation get a bit messy, but fear not—[Termadnator] explains the idea well, and also supplies a schematic. Perhaps the coolest thing, though, is the crazy color pattern that appears on the display when it’s working as an amp.
Sound output isn’t exactly loud, and it’s a little distorted, too. Still, it’s amusing to see an entire TV instead doing the job of a single amplifier tube. Video after the break.
[Thanks to bugminer for the tip!]
4 thoughts on “You Can Use A CRT As An Audio Amplifier Tube”
Now That’s a Hack!
Now that’s some proper hacking.
Thankfully they seem to be running at under 3kV anode voltage and not +20kV.
So less potential for suprize zaps and the HV PSU is a flyback and not a MOT, so less current available to bbq the experimenter.
I guess it could be made to make much more power with an output transformer that has a much higher turns ratio – pretty much the turns ratio of the flyback transformer would be needed here.
He has an input driver with 10W shouldn’t the output be more than 10W for the tube to qualify as an amplifier?
His speaker definitively does not output 10W.
But the color effects are cool. Analog winamp graphics!
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)