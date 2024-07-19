You know what they say. But it’s 2024, after all. Shouldn’t you be able to tune a fish by now? As [ChromaLock] shows us in the video below, it’s absolutely possible, and has been all along.
Of course, you can’t possibly put a rainbow trout (or any other fish) under tension until it produces audible tones. So, how does it work? [ChromaLock] turned to the skin, which functions electrically much like ours does with different resistance values in different areas.
From there, it was a matter of hunting around for spots that produced different notes that sounded good, and marking them for later so it can be played like a potentiometer. But there were problems with this setup, mostly screeching between notes from stray voltages in the environment.
After a brief detour using a PS/2 keyboard with spray-painted keycaps, [ChromaLock] said to hell with it and unearthed a regular MIDI keyboard. Armed with a 3D printed jig to hold the probes, [ChromaLock] tested everything with a cucumber, and then out came the trout for its musical debut. Be sure to check it out after the break.
What else can you do with canned tuna and other fish? Cook up some pyrolized bread, and you’ve got yourself a foundry and crucible.
Thanks to [Zixxorb] for the tip!
7 thoughts on “So You Can Tuna Fish”
This reminds me of the makey makey I backed on Kickstarter in 2012
“You Can Tune a Piano, but You Can’t Tuna Fish” is the seventh studio album by REO Speedwagon, released in 1978
“Of course, you can’t possibly put a rainbow trout (or any other fish) under tension until it produces audible tones.”
Ever lifted a plecostomus out of its fish tank? They make a lot of noise when put under tension (stress). :D
Okay, I had to look it up…
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hypostomus_plecostomus
From 200 Motels: “He’s using the fish to measure it.” When you perfect the process with Mars bars have Sir Mick wake me and feed me a cherry pie.
Wondering how fast the decay process or drying will throw it out of tune…
But if that cuts the concert short, it may still be good for dinner.
#starvingartist
Honestly, tuning a fish is pretty dope. NGL.
Also, glad I could provide a tip :3
