Building The Unreleased Lemmings Arcade Cabinet From 1991

Back in the early 90s the world was almost graced with an arcade version of Lemmings, but after a few board revisions it was abandoned in 1991. Now the folk over at UK-based [RMC – The Cave] on YouTube have managed to not only get their mitts on a nearly finished prototype board, but have also designed and built a period-appropriate cabinet to go with it. This involved looking at a range of arcade cabinets created by Data East and picking a design that would allow both for the two-player mode of the game, and fit the overall style.

Arcade cabinets came in a wide range of cabinet styles and control layouts, largely defined by the game’s requirements, but sometimes with flourishes to distinguish the cabinet from the hundred others in the same arcade.

In this particular case the typical zig-zag (Z-back) style was found to be a good fit as on the Data East Night Slashers 1993-era cabinet, which then mostly left the controls (with two trackballs) and cabinet art to figure out. Fortunately there is plenty of inspiration when it comes to Lemmings art, leading to the finished cabinet with the original mainboard, the JAMMA wiring harness with MultiPi JAMMA controller, a 19″ CRT monitor and other components including the 3D printed controls panel.

With more and more new arcades popping up in the US and elsewhere, perhaps we’ll see these Lemmings arcade cabinets appear there too, especially since the ROMs on the prototype board were dumped for convenient MAME-ing.

Thanks to [Neil] for the tip.