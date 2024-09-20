Raspberry Pi RP2350-E9 Erratum Redefined As Input Mode Leakage Current

Although initially defined as an issue with GPIO inputs when configured with the internal pull-downs enabled, erratum RP2350-E9 has recently been redefined in the datasheet (page 1341) as a case of increased leakage current. As it is now understood since we previously reported, the issue occurs when a GPIO (0 – 47) is configured as input, the input buffer is enabled, and the pad voltage is somewhere between logic LOW and HIGH. In that case leakage current can be as high as 120 µA with IOVDD = 3.3 V. This leakage current is too much for the internal pull-up to overcome, ergo the need for an external pull-down: 8.2 kΩ or less, per the erratum. Disabling the input buffer will stop the leakage current, but reading the input requires re-enabling the buffer.
The upshot of this issue is that for input applications, the internal pull-downs are useless, and since PIO applications cannot toggle pad controls, the input buffer toggling workaround is not an option. ADC usage requires one to clear the GPIO input enable. In general any circuit that relies on floating pins or an internal pull-down resistor will be affected.
Although this should mean that the affected A2 stepping of the RP2350 MCU can still be used for applications where this is not an issue, and external pull-downs can be used as a ‘fix’ at the cost of extra power usage, it makes what should have been a drop-in replacement a troubled chip at best. At this point there have still been no definite statements from Raspberry Pi regarding a new (B0) stepping, leaving RP MCU users with the choice between the less flashy RP2040 and the buggy RP2350 for the foreseeable future.
Header: Thomas Amberg, CC BY-SA 2.0.
Still not gonna buy it.
customers also bought: TXB0108
(it fights you with up to +/-2 mA in between low and high levels)
Undefined inputs are a common problem for low power designs. Many chips do the same thing with floating inputs where the voltage ends up in the hysteresis region of the input buffer. This HaD article seems to be confusing pull-up and -down though, so it’s unclear what the problem is.
thanks this is exactly the write up i was hoping to see from raspberry, and seems to confirm that shocking forum post.
the thing is, the specific strength of the rp2040 in my life (and i know i don’t speak for everyone!) is it’s the apex general purpose embeddable processor to rule them all and in the darkness bind them. it’s roughly as powerful as the stm32f1xx sort of things, roughly as well-documented, can be programmed to the metal or with an sdk, and it’s roughly as cheap as a PIC or imported stm32 clone, so i can buy a handful with no aim in mind.
there definitely are use cases where i wouldn’t mind if it draws a little current on the inputs. but there are other cases where i would care. i might resent the need to isolate it from its inputs (just a nuissance, maybe an extra transistor-resistor-resistor, maybe as much as 1mA per input). so i wouldn’t want a pile of them sitting around, not knowing which way the wind will blow me on the next project.
of course that’s no problem for me. the rp2040 is by far the most satisfactory chip i’ve had in that role yet :)
