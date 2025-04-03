It’s not often you’ll see us singing the praises of Microsoft on these pages, but credit where credit is due, this first-person account of how the software giant got its foot in the proverbial door by Bill Gates himself is pretty slick.
Now it’s not the story that has us excited, mind you. It’s the website itself. As you scroll down the page, the text and images morph around in a very pleasing and retro-inspired way. Running your cursor over the text makes it flip through random ASCII characters, reminding us a bit of the “decryption” effect from Sneakers. Even the static images have dithering applied to them as if they’re being rendered on some ancient piece of hardware. We don’t know who’s doing Billy’s web design, but we’d love to have them come refresh our Retro Edition.
Presentation aside, for those who don’t know the story: back in 1975, Gates and Paul Allen told the manufacturer of the Altair 8800 that they had a version of BASIC that would run on the computer and make it easier for people to use. Seeing the potential for increased sales, the company was very interested, and asked them to come give a demonstration of the software in a few weeks.
There was just one problem — Bill and Paul lied. They had never even seen an Altair in person, let alone wrote any code for one. So they set off on a mad dash to complete the project in time, with Allen famously still working on the code on the plane as they flew to the meeting. As you’ve probably guessed, they ended up pulling it off, and the rest is history.
At the very end of the page, you can download the actual source code for Altair BASIC that Gates and Allen co-delivered, presented as scans of the original printout. A little light reading as you wait to find out if that latest Windows update that’s installing is going to tell you that your machine is too old to use anymore.
8 thoughts on “A Very Trippy Look At Microsoft’s Beginnings”
In 1975, Paul Allen and I created Microsoft because we believed in our vision of gouging out every cent for software you use – fixed it for ya
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/An_Open_Letter_to_Hobbyists
Nice essay, but I wish Gates had used his resources to keep the Living Computer Museum alive! That was a fantastic archive of Microsoft’s early history.
Agreed. Or, at least arranged for its collection to be merged with the Computer History Museum’s.
Sigh. That old story again. 🙄
Long story short, the US copyright law undervent a change at the time.
Before that letter was written, it was still legal to exchange programs free of charge.
Universities did it all the time, it was just common practice to share information.
And when the first computer hobbyists were around, there was no market for commercial software yet.
Hence it’s not fair to see them as inresponsible hippies who don’t care about laws. That view is too simple.
Alas, this aspect is often being forgotten. Many things aren’t seen in their historic context, sadly.
The website design is cool, but it has also made me aware that I apparently run the cursor along under the text I’m reading, which makes reading the site annoying as heck.
Look, I’m no fan of today’s Microsoft, but credit where credit is due. They did manage to become the supplier of the default operating system for the world’s most popular computer. I have a bone to pick with them about the quality of today’s Windows and Office, but those, too are an accomplishment (the fact that Linux and its various office apps are competitive points out that Microsoft’s accomplishment may not be as remarkable as they’d like to believe).
To be honest, I feel that the open source software movement, sparked by Stallman, Torvalds and the millions of contributors is at least as important as Microsoft’s accomplishments, and likely will endure after Microsoft ceases to exist.
(and, yes, I run Linux on my home machine, Windows for work, and I see them essentially as equals, though with differences in goals and capabilities)
Maybe, maybe not. GnuChess had more influence to my life than Linux (yuck)!
Hu, please, no!
I mean, I would love to see an up to date version of the retro edition, that’s for sure!
But content wise, not “visaul gatget” wise.
THe goal of the retro edition is to be loaded on very old hardware, as a proof of work.
Not to be a flashy cool and unusuable version = )
I always wondered, how hard would it be to just update the retro edition at the same time as the official blog?
A simple script called once a day can be hacked quickly I presume.
Heck, it may take some time to generate the static page, but I’m sure that even with a raspberry pie it would take a second or two.
Heck, if I had to do it, I would probably generate pages of 10 articles, and only regenerate the first page as needed. So, yeah, the first page may not have 10 entries, but that would reduce the page generation to almost nothing.
