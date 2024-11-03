All You Need For Artificial Intelligence Is A Commodore 64

Artificial intelligence has always been around us, with [Timothy J. O’Malley]’s 1985 book on AI projects for the Commodore 64 being one example of this. With AI defined as being the theory and development of systems that can perform tasks that normally requiring human intelligence (e.g. visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making), this book is a good introduction to the many ways that computer systems for decades now have been able to learn, make decisions and in general become more human-like. Even if there’s no electronic personality behind the actions.
In the book’s first chapter, [Timothy] isn’t afraid to toss in some opinions about the true nature of intelligence and thinking. Starting with the concept that intelligence is based around storing information and being able to derive meaning from connections between stored pieces of information, the idea of a basic AI as one would use in a game for the computer opponent arises. A number of ways of implementing such an AI is explored in the first and subsequent chapters, using Towers of Hanoi, chess, Nim and other games.
After this we look at natural language processing – referencing ELIZA as an example – followed by heuristics, pattern recognition and AI for robotics. Although much of this may seem outdated in this modern age of LLMs and neural networks, it’s important to realize that much of what we consider ‘bleeding edge’ today has its roots in AI research performed in the 1950s and 1960s. As [Timothy] rightfully states in the final chapter, there is no real limit to how far you can push this type of AI as long as you have more hardware and storage to throw at the problem. This is where we now got datacenters full of GPU-equipped systems churning through vector space calculations for the sake of today’s LLM & diffusion model take on ‘AI’.
Using a Commodore 64 to demonstrate the (lack of) validity of claims is not a new one, with recently a group of researchers using one of these breadbin marvels to run an Ising model with a tensor network and outperforming IBM’s quantum processor. As they say, just because it’s new and shiny doesn’t necessarily mean that it is actually better.
5 thoughts on “All You Need For Artificial Intelligence Is A Commodore 64”
yawn…. there where earlier books on AI for the amstrad CPC…from 1984…
“On the Road to Artificial Intelligence : Amstrad CPC 464”..
on writing AI programs in BASIC
anyone who reads these old books will realise the AI hype that is around today is just that ..hype.. there has been ZERO progress in the field in over 40 years!… LLMs ARE NOT INTELLIGENT in the slightest….
There had been Questions and Answers, Q&A, for IBM PC compatibles, way back when that C64 book came out.
It was a database system you could talk to in natural language.
In the form of “how many girls under age 18 have a driver’s license ?”
A German (!) version (F&A) and a French version did exist, too, I think. Maybe even more language versions.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Q%26A_(Symantec)
Btw, back then there had been two basic types of AI. Expert systems and neuronal nets.
The former had been used in databases and was pre-programmed, highly specialized for a certain application.
Neuronal nets were about self-learning algorithms. In simple words, I mean.
Someone could write entire books about these things, without barely scratching the surface.
Curious. Rang a bell, so I looked up on my bookshelf and saw my 1985 copy of “Exploring Artificial Intelligence on Your Apple II” by a Tim Hartnell (available at https://archive.org/details/exploringartific0000hart_n4d6 ), who also wrote “Exploring Artificial Intelligence on Your Commodore 64”.
I wonder what the begats are for these books that popped up simultaneously?
It is kind of funny thinking of what it would take to run an llm on a c64. Even on my i5 notebook with 16gigs it is like straining molasses through a coffee filter on a cold day. You could ask it what happens when we die and find out first hand long before you would get an answer.
The C64 always had been a toy computer, so it’s no wonder.
Computers like Cray-2 and graphical Unix workstations did exist by mid-late 80s, too.
The home computer world wasn’t by any means of importance in science.
Except for school labs, maybe. They had Apple IIs. In the 70s. ;)
In 1985, universities and research centers had computers more than 10 years ahead of what a private person had been used to.
The aforementioned Cray-2 was more powerful than a hundred Windows 95* PCs from mid-90s.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cray-2
(*Assuming a 486DX4/100 is rated at about 6 MFLOPS; Cray-2 has 1900 MFLOPs)
