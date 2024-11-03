When we think of an m.2 slot in our laptop or similar, it’s usually in the context of its PCI connectivity for high-speed applications such as solid state disks. It’s a connector that offers much more than that interface though, making it suitable for some unexpected add-ons. As an example [MagicWolfi] has produced an m.2 card which contains the equivalent of a Raspberry Pi Pico.
The board itself has the familiar m.2 edge connector at the bottom, and the RP2040 GPIO lines as postage-stamp indentations round the edges. On the m.2 front is uses the USB interface as well as a UART and the I2C lines, as well as some of the interfaces we’re less familiar with such as ALERT, WAKE, DISABLE1/2, LED 1/2, and VENDOR_DEFINED.
On one level this provides a handy internal microcontroller card with which you can do all the things you’d expect from a Pi Pico, but on another it provides the fascinating possibility of the Pico performing a watchdog or other function for the host device. We would be genuinely interested to hear more about the use of the m.2 slot in this way.
If you’d like to know more about m.2, we’ve taken a look at it in more depth.
One thought on “M.2 Makes An Unusual Microcontroller Form Factor”
The M.2 connector has an issue that is becoming increasingly more common.
It started with USB in a small way, then PCI, USB-C expanded it and M.2 inherited it somewhat.
What is it, what device can I plug in there?
With USB you had the 2.0/3.0 issue, with USB-C you have an issue of is that a master or slave device, if it’s for power only what voltage and current rating is it? PCI you might have what looks like a PCIe4x16 slot only to find it offers x8 or PCIe3.0x4.
Now M.2 is the worst offender. A, B, M, E, B+M, A + E.
I often have no idea if an M.2 device will work with an M.2 connector hosting device because of all this.
I know the situation was not much better with parrallel ports, but it does appear to be getting worse.
Case in point, the Coral Tensor M.2 accelerator can be purchased with A+E keying or B+M….
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)