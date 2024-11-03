Since their invention more than a century ago, crystal oscillators have been foundational to electronic design. They allow for precise timekeeping for the clocks in computers as well as on our wrists, and can do it extremely accurately and inexpensively to boot. They aren’t without their downsides though; a quartz watch might lose or gain a few seconds a month due to variations in temperature and other non-ideal environmental situations, but for working in the world of high-frequency circuits this error is unacceptable. For that you might reach for something like an oven oscillator, a circuit with a temperature controlled chamber able to keep incredibly precise time.
[IMSAI Guy] found this 10 MHz oven oscillator on a site selling bulk electronics at bargain basement prices. But as is unsurprising for anyone who’s used a site like this to get cheap circuits, it didn’t quite hit its advertised frequency of 10.000000 MHz. The circuit design is capable of this amount of accuracy and precision, though, thanks to some cleverly-designed voltage dividers and filtering. One of those voltage dividers allows a potentiometer to control a very narrow range of output frequencies, and from the factory it was outputting between 9.999981 and 9.9999996 MHz. To get it to actually output a 10 MHz wave with eight significant digits of accuracy, a pull-up resistor on the voltage divider needed to be swapped out.
While this was a fairly simple fix, one might wonder how an off-the-shelf component like this would miss the mark in such an obvious way but still go into production. But that’s one of life’s great mysteries and also the fun of sourcing components like this. In this case, the oven oscillator was less than $10. But these circuits aren’t always as good of a deal as they seem.
4 thoughts on “Oscillator Needs Fine-Tuning”
Maybe they are on the surplus market because they are out of spec?
More likely parts changed their value over time. We are talking really minuscule adjustment there.
The other thing is his Agilent counter – unless he has the ovenized oscillator option or some external 10MHz reference (e.g. a GPS receiver) the counter itself is not super accurate and the errors from the instrument are comparable with the thing he is trying to measure. I happen to have the same one.
So yeah, he got 10.000000 bang on on his counter – but is that really 10MHz?
Even an oven in the counter doesn’t mean that it’s accurate. Only that it is relatively stable in the short term … not necessarily over the long term.
There was a really cool QRP oven oscillator circuit that used all passive components to maintain temp but I can’t seem to find it. While on the subject (yet still off topic), for LC oscillators you can use a butterfly plate trimmer and put a negative tempco fixed value on one lead and a positive tempco on the other to address shifts based on temp change. I’ve seen it done in a few older valve designs and tried it myself with good results.
