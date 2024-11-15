BASIC Co-Inventor Thomas Kurtz Has Passed Away

It’s with sadness that we note the passing of Thomas E. Kurtz, on November 12th. He was co-inventor of the BASIC programming language back in the 1960s, and though his creation may not receive the attention in 2024 that it would have done in 1984, the legacy of his work lives on in the generation of technologists who gained their first taste of computer programming through it.
The origins of BASIC lie in the Dartmouth Timesharing System, like similar timesharing operating systems of the day, designed to allow the resources of a single computer to be shared across many terminals. In this case the computer was at Dartmouth College, and BASIC was designed to be a language with which software could be written by average students who perhaps didn’t have a computing background. In the decade that followed it proved ideal for the new microcomputers, and few were the home computers of the era which didn’t boot into some form of BASIC interpreter. Kurtz continued his work as a distinguished academic and educator until his retirement in 1993, but throughout he remained as the guiding hand of the language.
Should you ask a computer scientist their views on BASIC, you’ll undoubtedly hear about its shortcomings, and no doubt mention will be made of the GOTO statement and how it makes larger projects very difficult to write. This is all true, but at the same time it misses the point of it being a readily understandable language for first-time users of machines with very little in the way of resources. It was the perfect programming start for a 1970s or 1980s beginner, and once its limitations had been reached it provided the impetus for a move to higher things. We’ve not written a serious BASIC program in over three decades, but we’re indebted to Thomas Kurtz and his collaborator for what they gave us.
Thanks [Stephen Walters] for the tip.
Maybe nobody has respect for BASIC nowadays, and maybe Kurtz’s passing won’t hit home quite so much. I have a mental block trying to learn languages that seem to be designed to be overcomplicated. Everything I’ve coded in the past 30 years has been in some dialect of BASIC. My favorite feature is that, without programming for years and forgetting most of what I knew, I can pick up a new dialect and start coding in a short amount of time. It’s the language closest to English. It has it’s faults but it’s certainly more than just a curiosity or 80’s 8 bit nostalgia.
Basic is the best computer language ever created.
The passing of a founder is sad news but the language he created will live on. What many do not realize is BASIC has evolved, over time, due to the efforts of some very talented folks. Their love for the language spawned such creations as QB64 and its offspring, QB64PE (Phoenix Edition). These new-age BASIC languages offer powerful tools to utilize established libraries, OpenGL, hardware acceleration, and provides memory only limited by the specs of your computer system. Functions and sub-routines have replaced line numbers and GOTO statements, although both can still be used, if desired. Honestly the versatility of the language today is quite amazing. I’ve written business applications, some with over 80,000 lines of code, and the apps perform as well as anything I could buy on the market. Frankly if BASIC wasn’t around, I never would have become interested in programming because the loss of simplicity, when coding in other languages, just doesn’t interest me.
BASIC was the first computer language I learned. I keep my Coleco SmartBASIC manual in a place of honor on my shelf.
RIP to a real one
