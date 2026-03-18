FLOSS Weekly Episode 866: BreezyBox And Embedded Compilers

This week Jonathan chats with Valentyn Danylchuk about BreezyBox — an interactive shell and toolkit that provides various tools and a compiler on an ESP32 microcontroller. What was the inspiration for this impressive project, and what direction is it heading? Watch to find out!

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If you’d rather read along, here’s the transcript for this week’s episode.

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Theme music: “Newer Wave” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

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