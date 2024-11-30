[eigma] had a difficult problem. After pulling a TV out of the trash and bringing it home, it turned out it was suffering from a troubling boot loop issue that basically made it useless. As so many of us do, they decided to fix it…which ended up being a far bigger task than initially expected.
The TV in question was a Samsung UN40H5003AF. Powering it up would net a red standby light which would stay on for about eight seconds. Then it would flicker off, come back on, and repeat the cycle. So far, so bad. Investigation began with the usual—checking the power supplies and investigating the basics. No easy wins were found. A debug UART provided precious little information, and schematics proved hard to come by.
Eventually, though, investigation dialed in on a 4 MB SPI flash chip on the board. Dumping the chip revealed the firmware onboard was damaged and corrupt. Upon further tinkering, [eigma] figured that most of the dump looked valid. On a hunch, suspecting that maybe just a single bit was wrong, they came up with a crazy plan: use a script to brute-force flipping every single bit until the firmware’s CRC check came back valid. It took eighteen hours, but the script found a valid solution. Lo and behold, burning the fixed firmware to the TV brought it back to life.
It feels weird for a single bit flip to kill an entire TV, but this kind of failure isn’t unheard of. We’ve seen other dedicated hackers perform similar restorations previously. If you’re out there valiantly rescuing e-waste with these techniques, do tell us your story, won’t you?
7 thoughts on “Saving A Samsung TV From The Dreaded Boot Loop”
“which ended up being a far bigger task than initially expected.”
respect…
“It feels weird for a single bit flip to kill an entire TV…”
As components get smaller, the scale of things that represent fundamental hazards does as well. It’s not my specialty (by a lot) but SPI’s relying on ” the presence or absence of trapped electrons on the floating gate” (yeah, I googled it…) for memory storage, things like charged particles/cosmic rays come into play in creating random failures. You can fill in all the vacuum tube/555 timer jokes here, but I think we’ll see more and more of this as the trend continues.
The manufacturers will likely just warranty out the customer complaints until the perceived service span of the devices begins to be questioned (eg. “All Samsung TVs die after about 14 months”) and it begins to looks like a market-share problem that can’t be solved by monopolization.
I dont see the bit flipping to be that remarkable. Voyager ring any bells? Probably have dozens on my equiment today, but until i need to read the bit, i would never know
Not really. There is a reason why some of us use ZFS and EEC-RAM (which became a lot cheaper when Intel decided to bundle that with the i3s in the 2010s).
I’m going with a different tack on this than “not building to last”.
I think this is why we should move to separating the panel and controller in displays. I think it’d be much more interesting if we could swap out the controller for a good display to something with better features for less cost than an entire new TV when a new HDMI standard comes out.
This could also make for more interest in open source display controllers that could do more crazy or interesting and advanced tricks to get more out of panels.
Like a dumb tv, you mean? The smart part of the tv is just for the producer who can sell you a new one after the firmware has been abandonned..
What, no fail-safe boot-recovery mode? I’m shocked!
