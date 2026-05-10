Hackaday Links: May 10, 2026

While Artemis II was primarily a demonstration flight of the architecture NASA plans to use for future lunar missions, it was also an excellent excuse for the crew to snap some photos of the Moon and Earth with the benefit of modern camera technology. If you’ve been looking forward to seeing more of the crew’s images, you’re in luck, as thousands of new images have recently been released.

Now we don’t mean to beat up on the folks at NASA, but browsing through these images, we couldn’t help but be reminded of an article we saw on PetaPixel that discussed the space agency’s haphazard approach to sharing images online.

It’s really more like an unsorted file dump than anything, made worse by the fact that you have to access it through a government website that looks and performs like it was designed in the early 2000s. There’s even a prominent button that attempts to load a gallery feature that relies on the long-deprecated Adobe Flash. It would be nice to see the situation improved by the time astronauts actually touch down on the lunar surface, but we wouldn’t count on it.

Speaking of old tech, we’ve been following the resurgence of keyboard-equipped smartphones with great interest, as we imagine many of you have been. A recent CNBC article addresses the trend, although it didn’t quite take the nerd contingent into account. We want physical keys so we can work in the terminal and write code without fighting an on-screen keyboard, but of course, that’s not exactly what your average consumer is looking for.

It’s quite the opposite, in fact. A 20-something user referenced in the article explained how the younger generations see the physical keyboard as a way to be less connected to their phones, describing it as “an extra barrier of inconvenience that adds more steps into the thinking process.” If you need us, we’ll be collecting dust in the corner.

As regular readers may know, we’ve also taken an interest in plug-in solar panels recently. So-called “solar balconies” have become quite popular in Europe, but regulatory friction in the United States has prevented them from achieving similar success here. An article in the MIT Technology Review talks about the process of bringing solar balconies to the US, and we’re not overly thrilled with some of the developments it highlights.

As the key hurdle appears to be safety, UL Solutions recommends that balcony solar panels be plugged into a specialized outlet. If putting a regular AC plug on the end of a solar panel can lead to potentially dangerous situations, they believe the solution is to require a different plug that no one could mistake for anything else, with built-in safety features to reduce the risk of electric shock.

That might not seem unreasonable at first, but it actually represents a pretty serious hurdle for many users. Consider that the whole advantage of these panels is the convenience: you can simply open the box, plug them in, and start collecting energy. But if you need to install a special outlet, potentially requiring an electrician, the whole concept falls apart. Expect to hear more from us on this particular subject as it develops.

Finally, Spirit Airline customers weren’t the only ones running into issues this week — a Southwest flight in California was delayed due to complications with a robotic passenger. The bot actually had a ticket, but the flight crew said it still violated the airline’s rules for large carry-on luggage and had to be moved to a different seat. Then somebody realized the robot’s relatively large lithium-ion battery was also in violation of carry-on limits, and it had to be removed and confiscated by authorities. Important details to keep in mind if you happen to be a robot planning your summer vacation.

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