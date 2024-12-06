Hackaday Podcast Episode 299: Beaming Consciousness, Understanding Holograms, And Dogfooding IPv6

On this episode of the Hackaday Podcast, Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi talk about the optical witchcraft behind holograms, the finer points of designing 3D printable threads, and the challenges of switching your local network over to IPv6. They’ll also cover how a clever software patch improves the graphics in a flight simulator from the 1990s, and why spacecraft flying into orbit powered by the SABRE engine is going to remain a dream for now.

From there you’ll hear about a reproduction VW gas gauge that works better than the real thing, custom ball screws, and the latest and greatest in homebrew battery charging. Finally, they’ll cap the episode off by exploring the conundrum that’s heating up London’s Underground, and diving into the (mostly) fictional history of teleportation.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 299 Show Notes:

News:

Hackaday Europe returns to Berlin on March 14th to the 16th! Details follow next week.

What’s that Sound?

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: