Getting every detail perfectly right is often the goal in automotive restorations, and some people will go to amazing lengths to make sure the car looks and acts just like it did when it rolled off the dealer’s lot all those decades ago. That ethos can be pushed a little too far, though, especially with practical matters like knowing how much gas is left in the tank. Get that wrong and you’ll be walking.
Unwilling to risk that cruel fate with his restoration of 1978 Volkswagen Bus, [Pegork] came up with a replacement fuel gauge that looks identical to the original meter, but actually works. The gas gauges on ’60s and ’70s VWs were notoriously finicky, and when they bothered to work at all they were often wildly inaccurate. The problem was usually not with the sender unit in the tank, but the gauge in the dash, which used a bimetallic strip heated by a small coil of wire to deflect a needle. [Pegor]’s “SmoothBus” modification replaces the mechanical movement with a micro servo to move the needle. The variable voltage coming back from the fuel sender is scaled through a voltage divider and read by an analog input on an ATtiny85, which does a little algorithmic smoothing to make sure the needle doesn’t jump around too much. A really nice addition is an LED low fuel indicator, a feature that would have saved us many walks to the gas station back in our VW days. Except for the extra light, the restored gauge looks completely stock, and it works far better than the original.
Hats off to [Pregor] for this fantastic restomod. As we’ve noted before, classic VWs are perhaps the most hackable of cars, and we applaud any effort to keep these quirky cars going.
4 thoughts on “Gas Gauge Upgrade Keeps VW Restoration Classy”
” These things don’t normally break, it’s the voltage regulator that they are connected to that often goes bad”
It would be unusual for a bimetallic strip gauge to break – although being inaccurate is a good description of how it works, since the reading literally depends on the weather.
And speaking of the voltage regulator:
” It contains a voltage regulator that can handle up to 35V”
That’s the problem. Car power is dirty with transients up to 50-90 Volts, You can get intermittent ground, induction, negative voltages, whatever – which is the reason why the original regulator breaks. The linear regulator in their circuit diagram has no smoothing capacitors, input or output, and no transient voltage suppression, no negative voltage shunting, so it will break sooner or later just as the original did. The whole power input filtering section is missing.
There is a minimum requirement of 0.33 µF for the input capacitance, which is missing in the circuit. This helps the stability of the circuit and absorbs some of the transients. There’s also the NCV-prefixed version of the same part, which is specifically made for automotive applications, although it’s not clear from the datasheet what the advantages are.
This looks so awesome. Too bad you would have to go through huge expenses and probably have to sacrifice your firstborn before you can legally use something like this here in europe.
Also i often thought about how to rebuild analog gauges. But it never occurred to me to just use a tiny servo. Its so obvious.
Now i feel stupid.
I would have seen if a Switec X27.168 could be stuffed in there, but need 4 pins to drive it.
Also, I use a long 30-60 second average for fuel level, tank slosh can be that much. On power up, capture the tank level reading and display that until the average catches up.
A low fuel light? Hmmm.
