Holograms: The Art Of Recording Wavefronts

The difference between holography and photography can be summarized perhaps most succinctly as the difference between recording the effect photons have on a surface, versus recording the wavefront which is responsible for allowing photographs to be created in the first place. Since the whole idea of ‘visible light’ pertains to a small fragment of the electromagnetic (EM) spectrum, and thus what we are perceiving with our eyes is simply the result of this EM radiation interacting with objects in the scene and interfering with each other, it logically follows that if we can freeze this EM pattern (i.e. the wavefront) in time, we can then repeat this particular pattern ad infinitum.

In a recent video by [3Blue1Brown], this process of recording the wavefront with holography is examined in detail, accompanied by the usual delightful visualizations that accompany the videos on [3Blue1Brown]’s channel. The type of hologram that is created in the video is the simplest type, called a transmission hologram, as it requires a laser light to illuminate the holographic film from behind to recreate the scene. This contrasts with a white light reflection hologram, which can be observed with regular daylight illumination from the front, and which is the type that people are probably most familiar with.

The main challenge is, perhaps unsurprisingly, how to record the wavefront. This is where the laser used with recording comes into play, as it forms the reference wave with which the waves originating from the scene interact, which allows for the holographic film to record the latter. The full recording setup also has to compensate for polarization issues, and the exposure time is measured in minutes, so it is very sensitive to any changes. This is very much like early photography, where monochromatic film took minutes to expose. The physics here are significant more complex, of course, which the video tries to gently guide the viewer through.

Also demonstrated in the video is how each part of the exposed holographic film contains enough of the wavefront that cutting out a section of it still shows the entire scene, which when you think of how wavefronts work is quite intuitive. Although we’re still not quite in the ‘portable color holocamera’ phase of holography today, it’s quite possible that holography and hologram-based displays will become the standard in the future.