Recently a company called Z-Polymers introduced its new Tullomer FDM filament that comes with a lofty bullet list of purported properties that should give materials like steel, aluminium, and various polymers a run for their money. Even better is that it is compatible with far lower specification FDM printers than e.g. PEEK. Intrigued, the folks over at All3DP figured that they’d should get some hands-on information on this filament and what’s it like to print with in one of the officially sanctioned Bambu Lab printers: these being the X1C & X1CE with manufacturer-provided profiles.
The world of engineering-grade FDM filaments has existed for decades, with for example PEEK (polyether ether ketone) having been around since the early 1980s, but these require much higher temperatures for the extruder (360+℃) and chamber (~90℃) than Tullomer, which is much closer (300℃, 50℃) to a typical high-performance filament like ABS, while also omitting the typical post-process annealing of PEEK. This assumes that Tullomer can match those claimed specifications, of course.
One of the current users of Tullomer is Erdos Miller, an engineering firm with a focus on the gas and oil industry. They’re using it for printing parts (calibration tooling) that used to be printed in filaments like carbon fiber-reinforced nylon (CF-PA) or PEEK, but they’re now looking at using Tullomer for replacing CF-PA and machined PEEK parts elsewhere too.
It’s still early days for this new polymer, of course, and we don’t have a lot of information beyond the rather sparse datasheet, but if you already have a capable printer, a single 1 kg spool of Tullomer is a mere $500, which is often much less or about the same as PEEK spools, without the requirement for a rather beefy industrial-strength FDM printer.
4 thoughts on “New Tullomer Filament Claims To Beat PEEK, Aluminium And Steel”
Note that the All3DP piece looks to be sponsored content or other Marketting arranged materiel. Probably not independent, but still seems useful and informative. Just a notch below technology-overview articles in the old HP Journal.
The technical data sheet says it’s about one third as stiff as aluminum, and has an ultimate tensile strength at 250 MPa which is comparable to soft aluminum alloys, but since it’s a plastic, the yield strength is going to be something like 25 MPa and it’s going to creep under stress.
Sure, pure unalloyed aluminum has a yield strength of 11 MPa, but that’s the reason why nobody uses pure unalloyed aluminium. It’s basically cheese.
Comparing this to steel is complete nonsense.
The main issue with these “stronger than metals” plastics is their low elastic modulus. It means you have to stretch them a lot more before they develop the same internal stress or force as your metal comparison.
The material behaves more like unbreakable rubber than metal. If you made e.g. a bicycle frame out of it, it would wobble and bend all over the place. The lower elastic modulus forces you to design the structure with a much wider cross-section to reduce the stresses proportionally, which mostly negates the advantage in price or weight or whatever, and your products turn out looking silly with disproportionately large features.
It sounds like the corollary of this being an “engineering filament” is that you also need an engineer behind the keyboard to get your money’s worth.
Because saying that a bulk material is “stronger than steel” is very different to saying how strong a printed part will be. Even PLA is far stronger than you think, if you get all Thomas Sanladerer with it. But if you’re just dropping arbitrary shapes into a slicer and clicking “print”, then high-performance filament is not going to give you strong parts.
The cool thing about 3D printing for makers is that the results are (almost) all in the design – you can fill your brain, for free, with experience that’s worth more than a $10k printer or $500 plastic.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)